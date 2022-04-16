ResClub Villas at Heritage Harbour Phase 1 Sells Out
ResClub's first development, ResClub Villas at Heritage Harbour, Bradenton, Florida, has sold out its first phase. Phase 2 of the ResClub Villas and the ResClub Lodge condominiums begin selling May 1.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL, April 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ResClub (www.resclub.com), the company redefining vacation real estate investment with industry innovations of the first ever fixed income generating Vacation and Residence Club, has struck gold with its first entry into resort development. ResClub Villas at Heritage Harbour, recently with unanimous approval by Manatee County Planning Commission to move forward, has sold out phase 1 after its introduction of whole-ownership villas.
Based upon market demand and interest for this innovative product, ResClub will release phase 2 of the Villas in conjunction with the initial release of ResClub Lodge Condominiums, commencing May 1, 2022. The project crafts a unique golf, fishing, beach, entertainment, dining and shopping experience into a second home lifestyle experience in one of the United States' most requested vacation destinations, and based upon current indicators is projected to sell out by the end of Q2 2022. Vacation property pioneer and author of industry best seller "Life as a Vacation" Craig Shawn Williamson, and CEO ResClub, states, "we are delighted with adding resort development to the ResClub array of businesses. Heritage Harbour, Bradenton, Sarasota, Siesta Key all make this an incredible location."
Following the company’s announcement of their partnership with Access Development in December 2021, ResClub also offers a private travel and leisure portal (www.resclubgo.com) providing access to over 850,000 accommodations globally, all available with cash back of up to 50% to members, along with its private investment platform specifically for investors of vacation real estate with $175 million currently in syndication.
The ResClub model has gained industry praise in recent months, given that every offering is tailored to provide its private membership with both a memorable vacation experience and a solid financial return on investment. "From the beginning, we set out to create a private community of member/investors that demanded a good stewardship of their family vacation dollars. Launching resort development, and vacation home ownership opportunities fits our private membership's goals perfectly," adds Williamson.
Williamson and his ResClub team are no strangers to development, with thousands of units in multiple countries and over 100 years of combined experience. "I am so very proud to be working with our team of experienced vacation professionals in partnership with the finest marketing, technology and hospitality leaders in the world. We have many more developments planned in Florida, Texas, Nevada and our first international projects in beautiful Costa Rica."
