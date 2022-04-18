Long Time Concrete Coating Provider Garage Floor Coating of Columbus Now Merges with Multi-State Premier Concrete Coating/Epoxy Giant, Gatorguard, LLC
Garage Floor Coating of Columbus, OH has merged with multi-state premier concrete coatings company, GatorGuard, LLC. GatorGuard operates (now) 6 offices in the midwest and has earned the reputation for high quality solutions and customer experiences.
Columbus, OH, April 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After 12 years in the concrete coatings industry, serving thousands of residential and commercial customers, Garage Floor Coating of Columbus, OH has merged with multi-state premier concrete coatings company, GatorGuard, LLC. Kenny Nobis, founder of Garage Floor Coatings of Columbus, is very happy that GatorGuard has retained all staff and plans to grow the Columbus/Dayton, OH market. GatorGuard operates (now) 6 offices in the midwest and has earned the reputation for high quality solutions and customer experiences. "We are highly excited for this opportunity to build upon what Kenny has taken years to develop, all while carrying a 5 Star Google rating, something nearly impossible in home improvement these days," says GatorGuard's ownership team. GatorGuard's culture and customer service expectations are second to none, with an intention of delivering a professional, high level experience not typically found today. "Our customers are seeking the best value for their hard earned dollar, not the cheapest fastest solution. GatorGuard's first duty is to educate every customer on the why behind a proper epoxy coating solution, and why most fail prematurely," says Mike Evans, Senior VP.
