MVP National Title Adds to All-Women Executive Team with New Hire
MVP National Title, a 100% Women-Owned business, adds a key team member and top executive Laura Hinson to one of Central Indiana’s fastest-growing title settlement companies.
Indiapolis, IN, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MVP National Title announced the key addition of a new team member and top-level executive that will accelerate the company’s growth and strengthen its support of the real estate community.
Laura Hinson has been hired as Vice President where she will continue to develop the residential and commercial clientele for one of the fastest growing women-owned title companies in Central Indiana.
Laura Hinson brings over 25 years of a proven track record of success in the title and real estate industry by focusing on business development and operational efficiency.
“Laura is a great leader and she has quickly become a highly valuable contributor to our company,” said Jeanene Christy, owner of MVP National Title. “Not only has she developed the people around her but she has also help grow the core business of commercial and residential title for some of the most recognizable brands in the real estate industry.”
Continual growth is a huge focal point for Laura Hinson, and she is a born leader. Her commitment to customer service and helping to grow her clients' business is unparalleled, as is her promptness and willingness to help. Always commended for going above and beyond, she makes sure that her customers' needs are met; making superior customer service is a priority.
"My continued focus is to provide top notch customer service and continue to grow our market share in Johnson, Marion, Hendricks, Hamilton Counties and beyond,” said Hinson.
Laura Hinson’s in-depth knowledge of residential transactions and deep understanding of issues that arise throughout the title and closing process make her the area's go-to expert. She is able to tackle the most complex issues quickly and efficiently while keeping important deadlines. She assists realtors, lenders, and builders in both the residential and commercial segments. Over the years, Laura has created a following of loyal clients, proving to be a partner and not just another vendor.
About Laura Hinson
A lifelong southside resident, Laura joins MVP National Title with 27 years of title experience with over 20 of those being in management. Setting lofty goals early for herself, Laura began her career in title as a receptionist then quickly transitioned into a closing role and within just four years became a branch manager. Having worked for just two different title companies, Laura partnered to open a new title company where she continued for seven years. Most recently, Laura oversaw operations for 5 offices in Central Indiana with Fidelity National Title.
Real estate and title are a family affair for Laura as she enjoys talking shop with two sisters and a brother-in--law, who are Realtors, as well as her fiancé, Josh. Laura attended Roncalli High School, Purdue University, and lives in Franklin Township with Josh, his son Drew, and her three children, Meghan, Jake and Joshua (and of course two adorable pups). Laura and Josh have experience in flipping homes and investment properties around the city of Indianapolis. She enjoys traveling, attending sporting events, visiting local breweries and spending time with her family. An active Mibor member, giving back to the community is a very important part of Laura’s daily life.
About MVP National Title
MVP National Title is a locally, 100% women-owned Title Agency with more than 90 years of combined expertise in the title business. Headquartered in Greenwood, Indiana, MVP National Title offers a personal and helpful experience for all our clients with the goal of taking the stress out of the home buying and selling process by providing a better overall experience with a friendly, professional, and knowledgeable staff. MVP National Title specializes in residential and commercial real estate transactions located in Indiana. To find out more about MVP National title, please visit mvptitle.com or call (317) 885-4710.
Laura Hinson has been hired as Vice President where she will continue to develop the residential and commercial clientele for one of the fastest growing women-owned title companies in Central Indiana.
Laura Hinson brings over 25 years of a proven track record of success in the title and real estate industry by focusing on business development and operational efficiency.
“Laura is a great leader and she has quickly become a highly valuable contributor to our company,” said Jeanene Christy, owner of MVP National Title. “Not only has she developed the people around her but she has also help grow the core business of commercial and residential title for some of the most recognizable brands in the real estate industry.”
Continual growth is a huge focal point for Laura Hinson, and she is a born leader. Her commitment to customer service and helping to grow her clients' business is unparalleled, as is her promptness and willingness to help. Always commended for going above and beyond, she makes sure that her customers' needs are met; making superior customer service is a priority.
"My continued focus is to provide top notch customer service and continue to grow our market share in Johnson, Marion, Hendricks, Hamilton Counties and beyond,” said Hinson.
Laura Hinson’s in-depth knowledge of residential transactions and deep understanding of issues that arise throughout the title and closing process make her the area's go-to expert. She is able to tackle the most complex issues quickly and efficiently while keeping important deadlines. She assists realtors, lenders, and builders in both the residential and commercial segments. Over the years, Laura has created a following of loyal clients, proving to be a partner and not just another vendor.
About Laura Hinson
A lifelong southside resident, Laura joins MVP National Title with 27 years of title experience with over 20 of those being in management. Setting lofty goals early for herself, Laura began her career in title as a receptionist then quickly transitioned into a closing role and within just four years became a branch manager. Having worked for just two different title companies, Laura partnered to open a new title company where she continued for seven years. Most recently, Laura oversaw operations for 5 offices in Central Indiana with Fidelity National Title.
Real estate and title are a family affair for Laura as she enjoys talking shop with two sisters and a brother-in--law, who are Realtors, as well as her fiancé, Josh. Laura attended Roncalli High School, Purdue University, and lives in Franklin Township with Josh, his son Drew, and her three children, Meghan, Jake and Joshua (and of course two adorable pups). Laura and Josh have experience in flipping homes and investment properties around the city of Indianapolis. She enjoys traveling, attending sporting events, visiting local breweries and spending time with her family. An active Mibor member, giving back to the community is a very important part of Laura’s daily life.
About MVP National Title
MVP National Title is a locally, 100% women-owned Title Agency with more than 90 years of combined expertise in the title business. Headquartered in Greenwood, Indiana, MVP National Title offers a personal and helpful experience for all our clients with the goal of taking the stress out of the home buying and selling process by providing a better overall experience with a friendly, professional, and knowledgeable staff. MVP National Title specializes in residential and commercial real estate transactions located in Indiana. To find out more about MVP National title, please visit mvptitle.com or call (317) 885-4710.
Contact
MVP National TitleContact
Justin Hart
317-885-4710
https://www.mvptitle.com/
Justin Hart
317-885-4710
https://www.mvptitle.com/
Categories