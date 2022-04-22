Amílcar Releases Deep House Single "Fronteras"
After his recent jazz infused single “Gumbo!,” Franco-Venezuelan artist Amílcar surprises us again with a new instrumental deep house single titled “Fronteras,” an electronic music track that tells the story about migrations around the world.
Philadelphia, PA, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Following the release of his recent jazz infused singled “Gumbo!,” Franco-Venezuelan artist Amílcar surprises us one more time with his new single titled “Fronteras” (“Borders” in Spanish), an electronic music track that tells the story about migrations around the world.
“Historically, hundreds of thousands of people around the world leave their homelands and travel to other countries, not by choice but for necessity of survival. Some travel alone, others with their families. Many are fleeing places of war, rampant crime, terrorism, hunger, famine, persecution and even climate change or natural disasters. Fronteras tells the story of these unfortunate people,” Amilcar enthuses about his inspiration for creating this track.
“For this project, I will be donating a portion of the proceeds from this single to a non-for profit organization that helps migrants with dignity. I want to create an awareness about this subject, often misunderstood by some. The lack of understanding these issues makes immigrant’s lives harsher than it needs to be, it creates for them another border or barrier more difficult to surpass: their integration to society to their new welcoming countries, their new homes”, shares Amílcar.
The deep and dark atmosphere of this unique single dive us into the heart of melodic soulful House through a musical background painted with beautiful synth and piano lines, heavenly pads, 70’s analog lead and pristine House keys.
Amilcar’s single "Fronteras” can be purchased/streamed at most music platforms worldwide: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, etc.
Follow Amilcar on Twitter @music_amilcar and on Instagram @amilcar.music.official
For more information about Amilcar, contact amilcar.music.official@gmail.com.
