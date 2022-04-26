Clocr Shares First Place in Kendra Scott’s Dream to Venture Pitch Competition
The Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute focuses on strengthening the next generation of courageous, creative women leaders who can change the world. Clocr is proud to announce that their team led by co-founder Apoorva Chintala won the competition.
Austin, TX, April 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clocr (https://clocr.com) is proud to announce to share the first place with Hera Biotech. Hearty congratulations to the Hera Biotech team.
Clocr thanks Kendra Scott and all the judges for giving an exceptional opportunity to display our passion to solve real world problems.
“It was an absolute pleasure to witness women entrepreneurs paving the way in each of their own respective industries,” says Apoorva Chintala, CEO and Cofounder of Clocr, who has been part of the program for the past 2 years. Apoorva was chosen as the Featured Female Founder in March 2021.
Big thanks to all the Dream to Venture judges Julia Cheek, Kelly Steckelberg, Liz (Wolski) Matthews, Dee Poku Spalding, Julianne Hough and Kendra Scott for all the guidance and wisdom.
Kendra Scott announced Philanthropic Investment in UT Austin that Expands Support for Future Women Business Leaders “Kendra’s investment will transform the lives of thousands of future leaders, and all of society will reap the benefits,” said Jay Hartzell, president of UT Austin.
“I am thrilled to see the partnership with UT and the resources that the KS WEL Institute brings to female founders is uplifting and necessary to empower us and foster a community of founders with different backgrounds that we can learn from,” says Apoorva.
Apoorva started her entrepreneurial journey with her dad, Sree Chintala when she was in high school. The idea for Clocr (pronounced “Clock-er,” as in short for “Cloud Locker”) came when Apoorva lost her grandfather and saw her father struggling emotionally and mentally with digital assets and legacy management.
Clocr exists to eliminate the stress and confusion during an emergency or death and provides its users complete peace of mind.
Clocr won over eleven startup competitions in the past 18 months and earned media placements in Forbes, Wall Street Journal, TechCrunch and more. “Programs like KS WELI’s Dream to Venture help companies like Clocr get the resources and confidence they need to continue growing,” says co-founder and CTO, Sree Chintala. Clocr has 4 pending patents and is working on its 5th patent application.
About Clocr Inc.
Clocr is a SaaS (Software as a Service) company offering many legacy planning services under one roof, empowering its users to efficiently organize their digital assets, including all accounts (social media and others) and files, identify their heirs, and provide these heirs access to the digital legacies of their loved ones. Clocr offers customizable onboarding and has four-pending patents, including a proprietary multi-layered security protocol built on IPFS and blockchain concepts.
Clocr’s digital vault enables you to consolidate all your important information and critical files and set up your ICE Vault™. Clocr also offers a unique Time Capsule feature that allows you to pass-on your legacy, memories, and messages to your loved ones in the future.
Clocr’s “In Case of Emergency” (ICE) Vault™ provides a first-of-its-kind, patent-pending solution that enables one’s emergency contacts to access important information, especially in case of emergencies. The information in the vault is safe and super secure, and it can’t be accessed until the emergency switch is turned on. The contents in the vault are protected by cutting-edge, patent-pending security built based on IPFS and blockchain concepts that slice the information and documents and distribute the pieces across multiple storage locations.
https://www.linkedin.com/company/kendra-scott/
https://kswelinstitute.utexas.edu/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/hera-biotech/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/juliataylorcheek/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/kelly-steckelberg-7331941/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/lizamatthews/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/deepoku/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/kendra-scott/
https://kswelinstitute.utexas.edu/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/hera-biotech/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/juliataylorcheek/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/kelly-steckelberg-7331941/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/lizamatthews/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/deepoku/
