Navy Veteran Janae Sergio Releases Three-Time Amazon Bestseller Book, “Perfectly Flawed - A Veteran's Journey from Homeless to Hero”
The highly anticipated "Perfectly Flawed - A Veteran's Journey from Homeless to Hero" tells the story of Janae Sergio; beginning with her as a sixteen-year-old walking the streets of Hollywood, California, terrified and focused on how to survive while avoiding attempts to be lured into drug addiction and sex trafficking.
San Antonio, TX, April 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "Perfectly Flawed - A Veteran's Journey from Homeless to Hero" has already been featured as a bestseller in three different categories on Amazon: Books, Women & Business, and Dysfunctional Families. "Perfectly Flawed - A Veteran's Journey from Homeless to Hero" is available for purchase at https://amzn.to/3OQgclh and www.perfectlyflawedbook.com.
After making a life-changing decision to join the U.S. Navy, Janae experienced yet another petrifying adventure when she was amongst the first service members to be forward-deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom at just nineteen. This war would go on to last 20 years.
Some would label her a hero for her contributions to preserving freedom around the world. But most importantly, Janae became the hero she always needed for herself.
She became a successful businesswoman, where she was recently selected as the Chief of Air Force Lodging, managing a portfolio of 88 Air Force Hotels. And after gaining a large social media platform, she turned her childhood dream into a reality by opening an online fashion boutique where she helps women step out of their comfort zones and embrace their own "flaws" as what makes them unique.
Janae's perseverance has been a source of inspiration for millions of people worldwide. This story will have you reflecting on the hero you became for yourself. To learn more about Janae or Perfectly Flawed, visit her online at www.perfectly flawed book.com. Visit her boutique, Perfectly Flawed at www.perfectlyflawed.shop.
About Janae Sergio: Janae Sergio is a mom, wife, philanthropist, fashion entrepreneur, social media motivator, and the Chief of Air Force Lodging, where she manages a portfolio of 88 Air Force Inns. In 2018, Janae's social media platform skyrocketed, and she took advantage of the opportunity to pair her love for fashion with her dream of empowering women through her quickly growing online clothing boutique. She is a Combat Navy Veteran who was amongst the first group of service members to be forward-deployed aboard the USS John C Stennis one month after the 9/11 attacks to kick off Operation Enduring Freedom. Her Navy achievements include dual warfare certifications and four Navy and Marine Corps Achievement (NAMs) medals.
Prior to being sent to war, Janae was no stranger to facing the unknown, as that's exactly what she had to do when she was dropped off at a homeless shelter at the young age of 16, where she spent the next 2 1/2 years avoiding attempts to lure her into drug addiction and the sex trafficking industry.
By embracing the victor mindset, Janae became the hero she always needed. Through her story, Janae has been committed to giving back to the very community she rose from. She has created multiple programs geared at mentoring at-risk youth towards creating a better future for themselves. She also uses her social media influence to provide necessities to the homeless in her community. Janae has been married for 15 years and currently lives in San Antonio with her husband and two beautiful daughters.
Tina Torres
912-572-2362
