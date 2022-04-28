Navy Veteran Janae Sergio Releases Three-Time Amazon Bestseller Book, “Perfectly Flawed - A Veteran's Journey from Homeless to Hero”

The highly anticipated "Perfectly Flawed - A Veteran's Journey from Homeless to Hero" tells the story of Janae Sergio; beginning with her as a sixteen-year-old walking the streets of Hollywood, California, terrified and focused on how to survive while avoiding attempts to be lured into drug addiction and sex trafficking.