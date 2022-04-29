A Funky Night Out - House Party to Benefit Savage Support
Milwaukee, WI, April 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Savage Support, a volunteer-based Milwaukee nonprofit that provides practical aid to breast cancer fighters, is hosting their first in-person Annual Fundraiser since the Pre-Pan days.
Friday, May 20 from 6-10 pm, DJ AD Entertainment from Chicago will spin records from the '70s & '80s at 1630 W. Manor Lane in Brown Deer, WI. Local restaurants will provide heavy appetizers with wine, beer, and a featured cocktail included with the $50 admission, with auction prizes and a 50-50 raffle offered.
Entertainment includes dancing and a DJ, ping pong, skee-ball, a cigar room, and photo booth in a disco lit, two-level party house.
Limited tickets available on Eventbrite: houseparty-4-savagesupport.eventbrite.com
Silent auction closes at 9:30 pm and will be conducted online through Bid Beacon with prizes to include:
- 50-50 raffle with a maximum of 60-$100 tickets to win a 6-8 night cruise to select destinations on the Royal Caribbean cruise line.
- Tickets to any NFL game with hotel stay.
- Passes to the American Music Awards in LA with hotel stay.
- Wine dinner for 6 prepared by a nominated James Beard chef.
- Saturday night stay in downtown Milwaukee with with tickets to a local theater.
- Autographed sports memorabilia with certificates of authenticity.
- Fitness and wellness packages.
- Beauty gift sets and more.
Email Savage Support for a link to participate in the bidding, whether attending in person or through the live-stream video available between 7-9 pm.
Founded in 2015 as grassroots 501(c)3 organization in Milwaukee, the mission of Savage Support is to make the lives of those enduring breast cancer in Southeastern WI easier by helping to fulfill daily needs. The services offered to beneficiaries focus on decreasing stress and anxiety associated with chemotherapy, surgery and other breast cancer treatments. Side effects such as memory loss, nausea, fatigue cause patients to struggle with the basic, day-to-day tasks like cleaning, errands, driving to appointments, personal care and nutrition. By assisting with these tasks, the hope is for beneficiaries to focus on healing while improving self-esteem and connecting with supportive networks.
Friday, May 20 from 6-10 pm, DJ AD Entertainment from Chicago will spin records from the '70s & '80s at 1630 W. Manor Lane in Brown Deer, WI. Local restaurants will provide heavy appetizers with wine, beer, and a featured cocktail included with the $50 admission, with auction prizes and a 50-50 raffle offered.
Entertainment includes dancing and a DJ, ping pong, skee-ball, a cigar room, and photo booth in a disco lit, two-level party house.
Limited tickets available on Eventbrite: houseparty-4-savagesupport.eventbrite.com
Silent auction closes at 9:30 pm and will be conducted online through Bid Beacon with prizes to include:
- 50-50 raffle with a maximum of 60-$100 tickets to win a 6-8 night cruise to select destinations on the Royal Caribbean cruise line.
- Tickets to any NFL game with hotel stay.
- Passes to the American Music Awards in LA with hotel stay.
- Wine dinner for 6 prepared by a nominated James Beard chef.
- Saturday night stay in downtown Milwaukee with with tickets to a local theater.
- Autographed sports memorabilia with certificates of authenticity.
- Fitness and wellness packages.
- Beauty gift sets and more.
Email Savage Support for a link to participate in the bidding, whether attending in person or through the live-stream video available between 7-9 pm.
Founded in 2015 as grassroots 501(c)3 organization in Milwaukee, the mission of Savage Support is to make the lives of those enduring breast cancer in Southeastern WI easier by helping to fulfill daily needs. The services offered to beneficiaries focus on decreasing stress and anxiety associated with chemotherapy, surgery and other breast cancer treatments. Side effects such as memory loss, nausea, fatigue cause patients to struggle with the basic, day-to-day tasks like cleaning, errands, driving to appointments, personal care and nutrition. By assisting with these tasks, the hope is for beneficiaries to focus on healing while improving self-esteem and connecting with supportive networks.
Contact
Savage Support Corp.Contact
Deanna Savage
414-220-0007
https://www.savagesupport.org
Deanna Savage
414-220-0007
https://www.savagesupport.org
Multimedia
Categories