Kevin Walsh Promoted to Sales Representative at TrailerDecking.com
Portland, OR, April 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Walsh has been promoted to sales representative at Nova USA Wood Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the direct sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring and accessories to retailers, small business operators, fleet owners and related customers based throughout the U.S. and Canada.
“Kevin is a personable, intelligent self-starter that immediately ingratiated himself to our customers,” says Stephen Purdy, TrailerDecking.com’s sales manager. “In just a short time, he’s already established several mutually rewarding relationships that are promising to create long-term returns. He is the ideal representative for a company that prides itself on exemplary customer service and the on-time delivery of quality products dedicated to exceeding client demands.”
Walsh has steadily risen through the ranks after joining TrailerDecking.com in 2020 as a customer service representative and warehouse operator. He had previously worked as a commercial fisherman in addition to holding several maintenance and customer service positions.
“I’m happy to have joined a family-oriented business that’s focused on relationships and the development and distribution of products that exceed the high-performance demands of clients” adds Walsh. “This includes a customer-comes-first attitude that trickles through every part of our organization.”
A resident of Seaside, Oregon, Walsh can be reached by either calling 503-419-6407 x118 or emailing Kevin@novausawood.com.
For more information on the complete line of TrailerDecking.com products and accessories please visit www.trailerdecking.com or call 1-855-APITONG.
About TrailerDecking.com
Established in 2009 as a business unit of Nova USA Wood Products, an international leader in tropical hardwood decking and flooring, TrailerDecking.com offers a complete line of Apitong flatbed trailer flooring in both rough and shiplap, laminated hardwood truck flooring for van bodies, hardwood trailer components such as scuff liner and tie-down rails, and supplies like Apitong Oil, a high-quality wood finish developed for the transportation marketplace.
“Kevin is a personable, intelligent self-starter that immediately ingratiated himself to our customers,” says Stephen Purdy, TrailerDecking.com’s sales manager. “In just a short time, he’s already established several mutually rewarding relationships that are promising to create long-term returns. He is the ideal representative for a company that prides itself on exemplary customer service and the on-time delivery of quality products dedicated to exceeding client demands.”
Walsh has steadily risen through the ranks after joining TrailerDecking.com in 2020 as a customer service representative and warehouse operator. He had previously worked as a commercial fisherman in addition to holding several maintenance and customer service positions.
“I’m happy to have joined a family-oriented business that’s focused on relationships and the development and distribution of products that exceed the high-performance demands of clients” adds Walsh. “This includes a customer-comes-first attitude that trickles through every part of our organization.”
A resident of Seaside, Oregon, Walsh can be reached by either calling 503-419-6407 x118 or emailing Kevin@novausawood.com.
For more information on the complete line of TrailerDecking.com products and accessories please visit www.trailerdecking.com or call 1-855-APITONG.
About TrailerDecking.com
Established in 2009 as a business unit of Nova USA Wood Products, an international leader in tropical hardwood decking and flooring, TrailerDecking.com offers a complete line of Apitong flatbed trailer flooring in both rough and shiplap, laminated hardwood truck flooring for van bodies, hardwood trailer components such as scuff liner and tie-down rails, and supplies like Apitong Oil, a high-quality wood finish developed for the transportation marketplace.
Contact
StarrComm StrategiesContact
William Chelak
732-541-8471
www.novausawood.com/
William Chelak
732-541-8471
www.novausawood.com/
Categories