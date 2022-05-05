Bartending Super Stars and TacoTuesday.com Partner for Cinco de Mayo to Celebrate the Invention of Reposado
Los Angeles, CA, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TacoTuesday.com and local bartending legends, Inga Tantisalidchai and Catalin Ayala, are collaborating to shine light on a little-known fact this Cinco de Mayo. Few people realize that Gabriela Romo de la Peña and her two sisters shaped Tequila Herradura’s modern history. Gabriela introduced Reposado tequila to the world in 1974, and for that we celebrate her.
“When we started to look deeper into Herradura’s history, we learned that the brand has an amazing history of empowering females,” said Pamela Waitt, founder of TacoTuesday.com. “Gabriela Romo de la Peña’s story is one we plan to shine a spotlight on while uplifting all of the amazing female bartenders we know throughout California & Texas.”
This Thursday, as we celebrate Cinco de Mayo, raise a glass to Gabriela Romo de la Peña with your favorite bartender. For at home Herradura recipes, watch their latest video.
About TacoTuesday.com
TacoTuesday.com has amassed a database of restaurants that serve Taco Tuesday specials across the United States. The juggernaut of a website is quickly becoming the free resource for restaurants to add their Taco Tuesday menu while giving millions of taco obsessed consumers a convenient way to find tacos. The site is continuously expanding, with exciting future plans to combine tacos, technology and happiness.
“When we started to look deeper into Herradura’s history, we learned that the brand has an amazing history of empowering females,” said Pamela Waitt, founder of TacoTuesday.com. “Gabriela Romo de la Peña’s story is one we plan to shine a spotlight on while uplifting all of the amazing female bartenders we know throughout California & Texas.”
This Thursday, as we celebrate Cinco de Mayo, raise a glass to Gabriela Romo de la Peña with your favorite bartender. For at home Herradura recipes, watch their latest video.
About TacoTuesday.com
TacoTuesday.com has amassed a database of restaurants that serve Taco Tuesday specials across the United States. The juggernaut of a website is quickly becoming the free resource for restaurants to add their Taco Tuesday menu while giving millions of taco obsessed consumers a convenient way to find tacos. The site is continuously expanding, with exciting future plans to combine tacos, technology and happiness.
Contact
OCRAContact
Pamela Waitt
949-230-7951
tacotuesday.com
Pamela Waitt
949-230-7951
tacotuesday.com
Categories