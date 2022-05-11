17th Annual Alive! Expo, Atlanta, May 14 & 15
The nation’s longest running and only green living, natural products event on the east coast is returning to Atlanta for its 17th year this May 14 & 15, 2022. The event is a green living total health and wellness event featuring all things natural, organic, eco as well as gluten- and allergen-free.
Alive! Expo is back in Atlanta and celebrating its 17th year. With Covid-19 cases declining more and more, Atlantans are looking for healthy options and health information. At Alive! Expo attendees will find both. One weekend under one roof – this May 14 & 15, 2022, Alive! Expo returns to the Cobb Galleria Centre.
“Covid-19 almost killed us as a business, but it didn’t get us. We survived and now we are on a mission to not only rebuild but to reach more individuals that need healthy options, wellness approach, clean food and green living,” says the owner and founder, Patrycja Siewert-Towns. Alive! Expo is not just the longest running event of its kind, but the only green living, natural products, health and wellness consumer event on the east coast. The event features live health and wellness lectures, demonstrations, free yoga classes, food and drink sampling, health screenings, show deals and discounts plus product samples from attending companies. “Many individuals already embrace a Green & Eco Lifestyle! Now is the time for all Atlantans to arm themselves with information and education so that they too can incorporate it into their daily lifestyle!”
The Alive! Expo will showcase many new vendors in the green living, natural products, eco and health and wellness industries. Companies will showcase healthy food options, vitamins, supplements, eco home products, health and wellness companies, as well as the latest and greatest in the industry. This year’s presenters line up includes Dr. Joe Esposito, Dr. Marc Ellis, Dr. Robert Heron, Oren Bar PT, Shannon Gowland, Diane Martinez, Adele Wang, Terence Courts, Mari Geier, Jake Karls, Chef Bees and others. A full line up and schedule is available on the website at AliveExpo.com.
Event Information
· May 14 & 15, 2022
· Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm and Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tickets are available at www.aliveexpo.com
· General Admission Ticket: $10
· VIP Ticket: $25 (includes a VIP Goodie Bag, valued over $200)
· Military with valid ID and children under 12 are free
· They will be collecting non-perishable food items for a local Atlanta area food bank
Event Location: Cobb Galleria Centre, Hall B, 2 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339; Ph: (770) 955-8000 (www.cobbgalleria.com)
About Alive! Expo
Alive! Expo is the longest running and only natural products, green living health and wellness event on the East Coast dedicated to highlighting and educating on all things natural, organic and green. During the weekend, attendees will enjoy product sampling, discounts and deals, plus live health lectures and fantastic door prizes. Alive! Expo’s mission is to inspire and encourage individuals to embrace a life of health and wellness, environmental and green living through knowledge, education, and lifelong benefits of living a green, clean and healthy lifestyle.
Contact
Patrycja Towns
770-853-2914
www.AliveExpo.com
