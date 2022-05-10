The Cambria Hotel, Located in Shelby Township, Donated to the Blessings in a Backpack Organization
Shelby, MI, May 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Cambria Hotel, located in Shelby Township, donated to the Blessings in a Backpack organization. Blessings in a Backpack sends kids home on Fridays with a backpack full of satisfying and nourishing food. This organization's focus is to ensure the kids in Macomb County have nutritious meals over the weekend. Joseph Caradonna and Christopher Kouza, the owners of the Cambria Hotel Shelby Township, believe in providing nourishing meals to the children of today so that they can be the leaders of tomorrow.
The donation will provide over ten thousand lunches to the children of Macomb County. A special thanks to Kimberly Harris, Nicole Miller and the amazing Cambria Hotel Shelby Township team for their hard work and dedication to make this event a success.
