Board Chair Marjorie Del Toro Re-Elected by the California Underground Safety Board-Division of the California Office of Energy Infrastructure
ehs International, Inc. (ehsInc) is pleased to announce on May 09, 2022, Marjorie Del Toro, CEO of ehs International, Inc. (ehsInc.org), was re-elected unanimously as Chair of the Dig Safe Board. Del Toro is the Board’s 3rd chair, 2nd female chair, 1st Latina/Latino chair. Del Toro was appointed by Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. on December 18, 2017 (two-year term), and reappointed by Governor Brown on January 02, 2019 for a four-year term.
Irvine, CA, May 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The California Underground Safety Board (Division of The CA Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety) - was created by the Dig Safe Act of 2016 to investigate accidents, develop excavation safety standards, and coordinate education and outreach programs. Members are charged with overseeing the safety of excavations around buried utilities by coordinating the state's education and outreach efforts, investigating accidents to determine their causes, setting standards for safe excavation, and ensuring the state's safe excavation laws are followed.
Mission: The California Underground Safety Board improves public and worker safety by facilitating communication and learning among excavators and the operators of subsurface installations, investigating accidents to determine their causes, and developing solutions to improve safety outcomes. The Board strives to be a model regulatory and investigatory board for other states.
"I am honored to be reappointed to serve as Chair on the California Underground Safety Board of Directors," said Marjorie Del Toro, CEO, ehsInc. "During my term on the Board, I am looking to continue our charge to improve the public's safety and of workers in subsurface operations. We will continue to put forward policy suggestions to address some of the challenges at job sites around California."
Del Toro is the President and CEO of ehs International, Inc., a nationally recognized company specializing in environmental health & safety. Since the workplace death of her uncle and the permanent disabling of her mother, she has pursued a career dedicated to improving the workforce safety environment so that others would not suffer such losses. She has received numerous awards from AGC-CA, including the 2016 Associate Achievement Award, the 2011 Construction Safety Excellence Award, and the 2007 Associate Member Contribution to Industry Safety Award.
Her work in safety has been featured in the Orange County Business Journal, Entrepreneur Magazine, Oprah Magazine, California Constructor, and the Critical Mass for Business Radio Show.
Del Toro also has extensive knowledge in the water quality and wastewater industries, receiving the Spotlight Award from the Santa Ana River Basin Section of the California Water and Environment Association, and served as its president from 2012 to 2013. She oversaw the association's education safety programs and supported the water/wastewater agencies' safety programs.
About ehs International, Inc.
ehs International, Inc. (ehsInc) has been at the forefront of environmental and occupational health and safety since 1997. Its mission is to provide customers and their employees with a safe, sustainable and productive environment. Better technology, seasoned staff, and tested processes assist customers in reducing costs and risk. ehsInc provides a single source for its client's EHS & compliance needs.
Specializing in: Developing Health & Safety Programs, Assessment of Current Safety Programs, Job Site/Facility Hazard Assessments, Develop & Conduct Site-Specific Training, and Construction Site Inspection & Support.
