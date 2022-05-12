Board Chair Marjorie Del Toro Re-Elected by the California Underground Safety Board-Division of the California Office of Energy Infrastructure

ehs International, Inc. (ehsInc) is pleased to announce on May 09, 2022, Marjorie Del Toro, CEO of ehs International, Inc. (ehsInc.org), was re-elected unanimously as Chair of the Dig Safe Board. Del Toro is the Board’s 3rd chair, 2nd female chair, 1st Latina/Latino chair. Del Toro was appointed by Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. on December 18, 2017 (two-year term), and reappointed by Governor Brown on January 02, 2019 for a four-year term.