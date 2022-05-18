BrightMa Farms Adds Innovative Process Engineering Company Collaboration to Hemp Industrial Cluster for Development of "Negative Carbon" Cement Products
Charleston, SC, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BrightMa Farms (BrightMa) of Charleston, South Carolina, is pleased to announce, in partnership with SonoAsh (SonoAsh) Engineered Materials of Maryland, an industry leading collaboration to develop carbon negative building materials (green cement) that address the global building products industry requirements for low carbon materials.
BrightMa Farms is a vertically integrated, minority owned and veteran managed industrial hemp group with corporate offices in Charleston, SC. Since 2018, BrightMa has been developing a cluster of global technology companies to maximize the value of hemp as a low carbon and environmentally friendly feedstock.
SonoAsh is a process engineering company leveraging six (6) granted patents creating a low carbon, engineered, green cement products for numerous applications. When combined with a carbon neutral or negative manufacturing material like industrial hemp, a unique starting point for a globally impactful product development program is created.
Virgin cement production represents 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The collaboration represents an innovative "Ag-Tech" and industrial technology intersection. Integrating hemp fibre waste into high performance cement applications will reduce emissions at the comprehensive materials’ input level (defined as upfront carbon) and at the same time provide important performance characteristics.
This agreement represents the type of new thinking required to create generation reductions in upfront carbonemissions and further establishes SonoAsh as a strategically placed process innovation company. No other upcycling, waste to value process demonstrates both a positive impact on the legacy environmental issues associated with waste coal ash and the new requirements for green building materials,” said Bruce Sifton, President of SonoAsh.
“BrightMa Farms is excited to enter into this collaboration program with SonoAsh as part of BrightMa’s growing hemp cluster in South Carolina. Industrial hemp refinement from genetics to processing promises carbon negative plastics and raw materials for various vertical industry partners. A SonoAsh collaboration adds enhanced performance building products that support our work to reduce the planet’s carbon emissions while building opportunities for rural and farming communities,” said Harold Singletary, CEO of BrightMa Farms.
Impactful innovations become available when collaboration across sectors occurs. BrightMa Farms welcomes all collaboration opportunities from "Ag-Tech" partners and next generation industrial process technologies. Join our cluster and build a low carbon future for all.
For further media information, contact:
Brad MacKenzie
SonoAsh LLC | VP North America Partner and Alliance Development
604-318-8077(m)
Harold Singletary, CEO | BrightMa Farms
192 East Bay St Suite 210A
Charleston, SC 29401
843-697-3683 mobile
Categories