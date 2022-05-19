FocalScope Enables Travel Management Companies to Navigate Tough Times with Higher Productivity
In current times of uncertainty, FocalScope’s email ticketing and voice software is enabling corporate and maritime travel management companies to get full visibility on their customer service operations, deploy virtual or hybrid working teams, manage critical SLAs, and capture productivity gains using technology.
Singapore, Singapore, May 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Since the onset of the global pandemic, businesses have faced unprecedented disruptions and uncertainties. For travel management companies (TMCs) serving essential services in the maritime, offshore and renewable sectors, these challenges are exacerbated by ever-changing travel advisories and growing geopolitical tensions.
Corporate and maritime TMCs are primarily responsible for moving people from point to point safely, on-schedule, and in a cost-effective manner. They are often tasked with mission-critical situations and harsh deadlines, such as when a ship crew is suddenly mobilised for urgent repairs, or when a ship captain needs to be flown to a remote location to replace another as soon as possible.
On the back of COVID-19 recovery, nearly half of TMC business leaders anticipate a shift from unmanaged to managed business travel, according to a recent Amadeus survey. Frontrunner TMCs that are successful in tackling the aforementioned challenges are now best-placed to win new tenders, or renew existing ones. They rely on FocalScope's email ticketing and voice software to get perfect information on every email and call that takes place across its different locations, such that they can run effective, 24/7 operations using the “follow the sun” model and all while maintaining a single point of contact for time-starved travellers.
With business travel trending upwards combined with labour shortages in most locations, email ticketing for TMC help teams do more with less manpower. Industry integrations with global distribution systems (GDS) allow shortcuts such that booking information can be directly inserted into an email along with custom formatting without any lookups or switching between applications, saving time and increasing productivity. FocalScope has also developed many custom GDS integrations for TMCs. As a whole, TMCs have reported productivity gains of between 26-37% on average.
As flexible work grows in popularity, TMCs continue to use FocalScope to keep both office and remote teams running smoothly and efficiently. With FocalScope's email management features, agents have clear accountability on who is working on which emails and calls, deadlines, and exactly what is needed of them. Using live dashboards, supervisors remotely manage traffic and agent performance by measuring key performance metrics across all channels and locations (e.g. email handling times, call waiting times, first-touch resolution rates etc.)
Beyond live dashboards, FocalScope also provides TMCs the ability to track individual SLAs across distributed teams and channels, send warning alerts to agents when deadlines approach, and escalate expiring tasks to quick-response teams. This helps them to stay on top of SLAs while maintaining clear records for stakeholder management and full audit trails for future tender submissions.
Looking ahead, TMCs may have a challenging road to recovery in front of them, but they are not without help. Designed with their needs in mind, FocalScope’s customer service software can go a long way to support TMCs in their journey.
About FocalScope
FocalScope is a unified customer service software aimed at helping businesses serve customers more effectively on email, voice, live chat, Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram. Established in 2005, FocalScope was founded by a team of passionate developers, excited to fill the gap for an innovative yet practical customer service software. Today, more than 3,000 companies, including the likes of American Express, DHL, NTUC, Singtel and more, rely on FocalScope to improve their customer service and grow relationships. FocalScope is now the de facto solution used by Tier 1 and Tier 2 travel management companies to manage and grow their business.
