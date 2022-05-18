National Institute for Fitness and Sport Partners with Wellzesta to Provide Expert Health & Fitness Content Through Their Engagement Platform for Senior Living Residents
Indianapolis, IN, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) is pleased to announce a partnership with Wellzesta, a technology solutions company serving the eldercare industry with engagement and wellness platforms.
Wellzesta Life, a senior living engagement & wellness software platform created by Wellzesta, oﬀers a personalized digital experience to improve communication, enhance well-being, and improve operations for senior living organizations and their staﬀ /residents. The platform emphasizes purposeful living, community engagement, and holistic well-being for seniors.
Emily Davenport, NIFS Director of Fitness Center Management, said about the partnership, “This collaboration between two senior living wellness powerhouses is meaningful because it enhances the lives and well-being of active older adults. NIFS will provide expert health and ﬁtness content to enrich the resources available on the Wellzesta platform. Wellzesta clients will now have added resources for their residents related to health, ﬁtness, and nutrition content from NIFS ﬁtness experts across the country.”
NIFS Fitness Center Management has been managing ﬁtness centers and partnering with clients to develop best-in-class ﬁtness programming for over 30 years. NIFS degreed and certiﬁed staﬀ are the best in the business and that expertise allows NIFS to partner with senior living communities to help their residents live vibrant lives utilizing group ﬁtness classes, incentive programs, and signature programs which include Balance Redeﬁned and Bold Moves Parkinson’s programming.
Wellzesta is best known for engagement platforms that provide powerful data analytics, useful wellness content, streamlined communication, and high engagement rates. Wellzesta was founded in 2014 and serves senior living and home care organizations across the United States. The company's name, Wellzesta is a combination of two words: WELLness and ZEST for life.
To discover more about Wellzesta, email Wellzesta co-founder, Kyle Robinson at kyle.robinson@wellzesta.com or visit wellzesta.com.
To ﬁnd out more about Fitness Center Management by NIFS, call (317) 274-3432, e-mail Emily Davenport at edavenport@nifs.org, or visit http://www.wellness.nifs.org. NIFS media contact, Trudy Coler (317) 274-3432, email tcoler@nifs.org.
National Institute for Fitness and Sport is a non-proﬁt organization committed to enhancing human health, physical ﬁtness, and athletic performance through research, education, and service.
