Her Excellency Ambassador María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, Former President of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Joins World Sustainability Forum
Santa Fe, NM, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Her Excellency Ambassador María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, former President of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (2018 - 2019) and presently, the Richard von Weizsäcker Fellow at the Robert Bosch Academy, Berlin, has joined the Board of Patrons of the World Sustainability Forum.
“The World Sustainability Forum is delighted that Ambassador María Espinosa agreed to bring her expertise in advancing multilateralism to assist in advancing the Forum's mission and help us advocate particular recommendations to multilateral organisations including the United Nations,” remarked Forum President Dr. Kenneth Stokes.
Speaking of her new appointment, Ms. Espinosa said, “I am delighted to take up my role as a patron and ambassador for the World Sustainability Forum. I see my role as helping the Forum to develop solutions for a more effective, accountable and inclusive global governance architecture focusing on the United Nations. I strongly believe that the main crisis of our time, be it the climate emergency, the extinction crisis, or staggering inequalities, require multilateral solutions and concerted global action with specific responses from specific institutions. While advancing a culture of peace, I welcome the opportunity to contribute to the Forum's discussion on the future of multilateralism.”
María Espinosa is an Ecuadorian academic, diplomat, politician and poet. Her professional experience spans over 30 years in academia, non-governmental organizations, international organizations, and high-level government positions. In Ecuador, she served twice as Minister of Foreign Affairs (2007-2008 & 2017-2018), Minister of Defense (2012-2014), and Minister of Cultural and Natural Heritage (2009-2012). Moreover, Ms. Espinosa was the first female Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the United Nations offices in New York (2008-2009) and Geneva (2014-2017). She was elected President of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly. She became the fourth woman in history and the first from Latin America and the Caribbean to be elected and preside over this body since its foundation in 1945.
The World Sustainability Forum
Born of the efforts of visionary leaders; the World Sustainability Forum is a summit of minds. Its mission is to accelerate a just, humanitarian, and prosperous transition to sustainable development. The Forum shall help effect this great transformation at the speed that science demands, by identifying innovative solutions, creating new coalitions and making specific recommendations on global challenges linked to climate change, including peace and finance, the environment, health and more. Its vision is of a world where people live in prosperity and peaceful coexistence, conscious of their common humanity and their shared responsibilities for each other, for the planet, and for future generations.
A beacon illuminating pathways to a new epoch of the people, the Forum embraces the imperatives of life, universal human rights and responsibilities, and a culture of peace. In the words of Nelson Mandela, it shall “support courage where there is fear, foster agreement where there is conflict and inspire hope where there is despair.”
For inquiries with the World Sustainability Forum, please contact the Communications Office via e-mail at admin@worldsforum.org or visit the Forum's website at www.worldsforum.org.
