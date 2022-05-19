Sound Mind Network Music Festival at Bally's Atlantic City Announces Line-Up June 26, 2022
Philadelphia-Based Non-Profit Sound Mind Network Proudly Presents the First Annual Sound Mind Network Music Festival
Philadelphia, PA, May 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Philadelphia non-profit organization Sound Mind Network presents its first annual music festival at Bally’s Atlantic City on June 26, 2022. The night will consist of live entertainment and a silent auction to benefit the non-profit's mission to utilize music and the arts to inspire those struggling with addiction, mental health issues, and trauma and fund creative art therapy programming.
The Sound Mind Network Music Festival will be headlined by rock duo The Bacon Brothers and supported by Pop girl group ElectraQueens (formerly The Highway Women), Sound Mind Network co-founder Tony Luke Jr., and America’s Got Talent’s breakout act Johnny Showcase & The Mystic Ticket. Fox 29’s Bob Kelly will be the Master of Ceremonies.
The VIP Sponsor’s Cocktail Hour will begin at 6:00 p.m., at which time the auction will open. Doors open for General admission at 7:30 p.m. Bally’s Atlantic City will host the Sound Mind Network Music Festival at 1900 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401.
Donations will be accepted during the event and are also accepted via the Sound Mind Network website. All contributions will directly benefit the non-profit’s vision of a world in which those struggling with mental health, addiction, and trauma are seen as creative, strong individuals with a purpose. Some of the benefactors of donations include Sixdegrees.org, Say it with Clay and Of Substance and therapy programming that Sound Mind Network is developing.
Ticketing: https://goevents.ticketsauce.com/e/sound-mind-network-music-festival
The Sound Mind Network Music Festival is Proudly Sponsored by: Rastelli Foods, Geno’s Steaks, Pat’s King of Steaks, MBB Management, iHeartMedia (More Sponsors will be announced).
About Bally's Corporation
Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally's Interactive, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.
With approximately 10,000 employees, Bally's casino operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY."
About Sound Mind Network
The Sound Mind Network 501(c)(3) was formed in 2018. In 2017, President Tony Luke Jr. lost his son to a heroin overdose and was working through his grief by creating new music. After reaching out to Multi Grammy Award-winning producer Joe “The Butcher'' Nicolo through Facebook, the duo began collaborating and the result was the album, Strong In Broken Places which will be released by Heart Songs Music Group in 2022. Not only was putting emotions into music therapeutic for Tony, the team soon realized the tremendous healing power of music and arts.
Sound Mind Network’s powerful mission is to inspire those struggling with addiction and mental health issues to use their passions as a creative-based recovery alternativ was born. Based in Philadelphia and founded by CEO Joe DiGiacomo, President Tony Luke Jr & Executive Vice President Joe Nicolo, Sound Mind Network strives to create music and art therapy programming for those struggling with mental health issues, addiction, and trauma.
Contact
Sound Mind NetworkContact
Jill Pavel
732-423-2070
soundmindnetwork.org
jdigiacomo@comcast.net
