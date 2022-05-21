Biopharma Industry Standout Robert Proulx Joins Advisory Board of Global Cancer Technology
Global Cancer Technology is developing innovative treatments for deadly diseases like cancer, with a current focus on glioblastoma and breast cancer. To date, Mr. Robert Proulx has held numerous Board positions, is a recognized thought leader in biopharma, and currently holds dual roles as the founder and CEO of Imagion Biosystems.
San Diego, CA, May 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Global Cancer Technology, Inc. announced today that Mr. Robert Proulx has agreed to join the company as its Senior Corporate Advisor. Mr. Proulx is a well known biopharma industry executive, who is currently the Executive Chairman and CEO of Imagion Biosystems LTD., an Australian medical device company developing nanoparticle-based diagnostic imaging technology with R&D offices in San Diego (ASX: IBX).
“Mr. Proulx brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our company as we progress through preclinical research and into a Phase 1 clinical trial with our drug for glioblastoma,” said Mr. John Clark, Chairman & CEO of Global Cancer Technology. “His guidance in financing, quality assurance and regulatory affairs will benefit our company enormously,” Mr. Clark further added.
Proulx previously served on the Board of Directors for PGXL Diagnostic Laboratories for seven years, the San Diego Natural History Museum for over five years, and the Satanluz Club for five years. Former executive positions include Silicon Biosystems, Turn the Crank, Trovagene, and others.
“Through a joint development agreement between Global Cancer Technology and Imagion Biosystems,we are already working on unique nanoparticle-based drug delivery technologies and can anticipate joint development projects in other common technologies we possess,” Mr. Proulx stated. He added, “With this advisory role, I am delighted to be able to provide direct input and advice to GCT and its glioblastoma drug development program.”
About Global Cancer Technology: a non-revenue medical technology company currently conducting a Reg CF funding effort through NetCapital, an online SEC approved portal company. The company is based in San Diego and has in-licensed a series of biomedical technologies, including novel cancer inhibitors. GCT is combining these technologies in innovative ways to solve deadly diseases. These include invisible dots which are being tested to solve visible problems like cancer, COVID, medical instrument displacement, and more. The company is focused on the development of anti-cancer therapeutics, a remote-controlled precision drug delivery system, and biomarkers which can inform drug delivery.
About Imagion Biosystems Ltd: inventors of a novel bio-imaging technology that has been developed specifically to detect cancer and other diseases earlier and with higher specificity than is currently possible. The company's MagSenseTM technology has the potential to improve patient care and reduce mortality rates across multiple cancer indications. Imagion Biosystems listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in June 2017.
Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1993 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements may involve various risks and uncertainties, some of which may be discussed in the Company's most recent shareholder letter. There is no assurance any new products can be cleared for sale by the FDA or successfully commercialized.
Contact
Global Cancer TechnologyContact
Loralyn Mears
804-539-2324
globalcancertechnology.com
