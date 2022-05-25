ALS Therapy Development Institute Scientists to Present Posters Sharing Research Advancements at the ALS Drug Development Summit
The ALS TDI scientists will be showcasing significant advancements in ALS research through multiple poster presentations. These posters will cover pre-clinical research exploring potential new therapeutic drug-like molecules and targets for ALS, as well as translational research analyzing patient data to identify new ALS biomarkers, drug targets, and patient populations.
Boston, MA, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TODAY, the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) announced the titles of the poster presentations its scientists will give at the ALS Drug Development Summit being held in Boston, MA. on May 24-25. Uniting industry experts dedicated to accelerating effective therapeutic approaches, the ALS Drug Development Summit is an industry forum sharing cross-industry insight to advance life-changing ALS therapeutics rapidly.
The ALS TDI scientists will be showcasing significant advancements in ALS research through multiple poster presentations. These posters will cover pre-clinical research exploring potential new therapeutic drug-like molecules and targets for ALS, as well as translational research analyzing patient data to identify new ALS biomarkers, drug targets, and patient populations. The posters currently accepted to be presented by ALS TDI scientists are:
Preclinical evaluation of novel small molecule Cu(II) complexes as candidate therapeutics for treatment of ALS: Theo Hatzipetros, Andy Moreno, Josh Kidd, Alan Gill, Kyle Denton, Fernando Vieira, Matvey Lukashev
ALS Precision Medicine Program: Cohort Overview of A Longitudinal Translational Research Study for the Elucidation of ALS Therapeutic Targets, Biomarkers, and Targetable Patient Subsets: Alan Premasiri, Beth Levine, Joshua Berman, Fernando Vieira
Discovery of Novel Small Molecule Cu(II) Complexes Using a Genome Edited iPSC-based Phenotypic Screening Platform: Kyle Denton, Haley Knight, Alison Guzzetti, Xiaoying Chen, Michele Maxwell, Fernando Vieira, Matvey Lukashev
Using PRMT Inhibition to Abrogate Dipeptide Repeat Protein Toxicity in C9orf72-Mediated ALS: A Proteomics Assessment of Post-Translational Modifications: Anna Gill, Alan Premasiri, Fernando Vieira
ALS TDI would like to recognize that none of this research would have been possible without the philanthropic support it receives from the ALS community and the data contributed from over 800 people with ALS through ALS TDI’s Precision Medicine Program.
The Precision Medicine Program (PMP) is the most comprehensive and longest-running translational research study in ALS. Through this collaborative study, ALS TDI partners with people living with ALS all over the world to gather data about the progression of ALS and advance our ALS drug discovery. Participants share their data on movement, lifestyle, medical history, genetics, biomarkers, voice recordings, and patient cell biology. Enrollment remains open, has no cost to participants, and requires no travel.
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is the world's most comprehensive drug discovery lab focused solely on ALS. A nonprofit biotech, ALS TDI’s Watertown, Massachusetts-based lab is funded by a global network of supporters unified to end ALS. Its mission is to discover and develop effective treatments for every person with ALS. To learn more, visit www.als.net.
Members of the media interested in learning more about these presentations are encouraged to email marketing@als.net for more assistance.
The ALS TDI scientists will be showcasing significant advancements in ALS research through multiple poster presentations. These posters will cover pre-clinical research exploring potential new therapeutic drug-like molecules and targets for ALS, as well as translational research analyzing patient data to identify new ALS biomarkers, drug targets, and patient populations. The posters currently accepted to be presented by ALS TDI scientists are:
Preclinical evaluation of novel small molecule Cu(II) complexes as candidate therapeutics for treatment of ALS: Theo Hatzipetros, Andy Moreno, Josh Kidd, Alan Gill, Kyle Denton, Fernando Vieira, Matvey Lukashev
ALS Precision Medicine Program: Cohort Overview of A Longitudinal Translational Research Study for the Elucidation of ALS Therapeutic Targets, Biomarkers, and Targetable Patient Subsets: Alan Premasiri, Beth Levine, Joshua Berman, Fernando Vieira
Discovery of Novel Small Molecule Cu(II) Complexes Using a Genome Edited iPSC-based Phenotypic Screening Platform: Kyle Denton, Haley Knight, Alison Guzzetti, Xiaoying Chen, Michele Maxwell, Fernando Vieira, Matvey Lukashev
Using PRMT Inhibition to Abrogate Dipeptide Repeat Protein Toxicity in C9orf72-Mediated ALS: A Proteomics Assessment of Post-Translational Modifications: Anna Gill, Alan Premasiri, Fernando Vieira
ALS TDI would like to recognize that none of this research would have been possible without the philanthropic support it receives from the ALS community and the data contributed from over 800 people with ALS through ALS TDI’s Precision Medicine Program.
The Precision Medicine Program (PMP) is the most comprehensive and longest-running translational research study in ALS. Through this collaborative study, ALS TDI partners with people living with ALS all over the world to gather data about the progression of ALS and advance our ALS drug discovery. Participants share their data on movement, lifestyle, medical history, genetics, biomarkers, voice recordings, and patient cell biology. Enrollment remains open, has no cost to participants, and requires no travel.
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is the world's most comprehensive drug discovery lab focused solely on ALS. A nonprofit biotech, ALS TDI’s Watertown, Massachusetts-based lab is funded by a global network of supporters unified to end ALS. Its mission is to discover and develop effective treatments for every person with ALS. To learn more, visit www.als.net.
Members of the media interested in learning more about these presentations are encouraged to email marketing@als.net for more assistance.
Contact
ALS Therapy Development InstituteContact
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
Categories