The PAWS NY 2022 Annual Spring Benefit Raises $60,500 with Support from Community and Dedicated Volunteers
130 People Came Together at the Monarch Rooftop to Raise Funds and Awareness for People and Pets in Need.
New York, NY, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY was thrilled to host the organization’s first in-person event since 2019, with its Spring Benefit fundraiser on Monday, May 23.
More than 130 people came together at the Monarch Rooftop in Midtown Manhattan to celebrate and raise funds and awareness for people and pets in need. Approximately $60,500 was raised through ticket sales, donations, and a silent auction, and guests enjoyed an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and the beautiful city skyline all evening.
Lucas Hunt of Hunt Auctioneers hosted the event, while PAWS NY Board Chair Garry Buff took to the stage to recognize the event’s honorees: The Irving and Phyllis Millstein Foundation for Animal Welfare Ltd., Citymeals on Wheels, and PAWS volunteer Amy Schrauf. At that time, PAWS NY shared a video, filmed by Levi Barrie and produced by Blonde & Co., featuring its resilient clients, who the organization honors and supports every day.
“We wouldn’t be here today without our amazing community, and we were so excited to gather together to celebrate our dedicated supporters and to honor a few very special people and organizations that have helped us along the way,” said Rachel Herman, PAWS NY Founder & Executive Director, who joined the event virtually. “This year’s event was a testament to the strength and commitment of the PAWS NY community and we’re so excited to continue this work through the rest of 2022 and beyond.”
Every dollar raised during the Spring Benefit goes directly to PAWS NY’s programs to continue helping low-income older adults and individuals living with illness or disability to keep their pets, who are often their sole companions and provide much needed comfort. As one client describes his relationship with his four-legged companion: “He’s the greatest anti-depressant you could imagine. He means everything to my life.” Thanks to the generosity of the community, partners, volunteers, and sponsors, PAWS NY will be able to continue protecting these special bonds in 2022 and beyond.
Special thanks to Blonde & Co., Team LEWIS, and Ten27 Communications, which provided pro-bono services in support of this event.
About PAWS NY
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
More than 130 people came together at the Monarch Rooftop in Midtown Manhattan to celebrate and raise funds and awareness for people and pets in need. Approximately $60,500 was raised through ticket sales, donations, and a silent auction, and guests enjoyed an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and the beautiful city skyline all evening.
Lucas Hunt of Hunt Auctioneers hosted the event, while PAWS NY Board Chair Garry Buff took to the stage to recognize the event’s honorees: The Irving and Phyllis Millstein Foundation for Animal Welfare Ltd., Citymeals on Wheels, and PAWS volunteer Amy Schrauf. At that time, PAWS NY shared a video, filmed by Levi Barrie and produced by Blonde & Co., featuring its resilient clients, who the organization honors and supports every day.
“We wouldn’t be here today without our amazing community, and we were so excited to gather together to celebrate our dedicated supporters and to honor a few very special people and organizations that have helped us along the way,” said Rachel Herman, PAWS NY Founder & Executive Director, who joined the event virtually. “This year’s event was a testament to the strength and commitment of the PAWS NY community and we’re so excited to continue this work through the rest of 2022 and beyond.”
Every dollar raised during the Spring Benefit goes directly to PAWS NY’s programs to continue helping low-income older adults and individuals living with illness or disability to keep their pets, who are often their sole companions and provide much needed comfort. As one client describes his relationship with his four-legged companion: “He’s the greatest anti-depressant you could imagine. He means everything to my life.” Thanks to the generosity of the community, partners, volunteers, and sponsors, PAWS NY will be able to continue protecting these special bonds in 2022 and beyond.
Special thanks to Blonde & Co., Team LEWIS, and Ten27 Communications, which provided pro-bono services in support of this event.
About PAWS NY
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
Contact
PAWS NYContact
Kimberly Green
212-203-4760 ext. 304
www.pawsny.org
Kimberly Green
212-203-4760 ext. 304
www.pawsny.org
Categories