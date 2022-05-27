Teas Etc.’s PRIDE Green Tea Blend Does Double Duty Supporting Local and National Programs for LGBTQ Youth
Teas Etc. is brewing acceptance in their support of The Trevor Project and their local Fernandina Beach Pride Event with a colorful tea that is purple, delicious and gives back to LGBTQ Youth.
Fernandina Beach, FL, May 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Teas Etc. launches a delicious new green tea blend, PRIDE, supporting the LGBTQ local community and The Trevor Project the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people. “The blend is our way of openly exhibiting support for LGBTQ persons,” says Beth Johnston Founder of Teas Etc. The Company is sponsoring their local Fernandina Beach Pride event on June 11 and will be serving free cups of iced PRIDE green tea and selling retail packages. “A portion of those sales will be donated in support of our local LGBTQ community,” said Johnston. “PRIDE reflects the colorful spirit and love of fun that has always been my experience within this community.”
Teas Etc. is donating $2 of every wholesale pound sold and $10 of every retail pound sold retail directly to The Trevor Project as an ongoing mission to spread acceptance and awareness.
”After learning about The Trevor Project’s work, the lack of support and acceptance of LGBTQ youth, even within their own families, I was heartbroken. I cannot imagine the sadness and internal conflict these young people must experience,” said Johnston, “and tea, the universal symbol of love and sharing, is the perfect connection.”
With suicidal thoughts trending upward among LGBTQ young people over the last three years The Trevor Projects 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health makes it clear that this life-saving work is more vital than ever before.
Teas Etc. has been importing, creating, and selling tea and herbal blends since 1998. Serving retailers and brands with product development, manufacturing, and loose-leaf packaging in the North FL facility they are USDA NOP Organic Certified, FDA Registered Importers and maintain all food facility licensing. The company is recognized by industry peers for premium quality, unique blend development winning numerous awards and accolades including being honored as the first female owned company to win World Tea Championship and as a former Florida Companies to Watch recipient.
