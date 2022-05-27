Flower Window Boxes, Inc. Using New Rice Hull PVC in Window Box Products
Flower Window Boxes, Inc. is using a new version of PVC with rice hull in it to make new farmhouse products for the exterior of homes that do not rot and can hold stain. Traditional cellular PVC window boxes come in white but could only be painted. The new class of stainable, no rot window boxes are also expected to be compatible with their self-watering systems. They are hoping to release planters and shutters in the near future made from the same material.
Ball Ground, GA, May 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Flower Window Boxes, Inc. is using a new rice hull PVC to make its newest release of stainable, no rot window box products. Unlike traditional cellular PVC window boxes that are made from a solid white PVC plastic that looks like wood and does not rot, rice hull PVC is extruded with the added ingredient of rice hulls as one of its fillers and stabilizers. This gives the PVC a firmer shape that is not only stronger but will allow the plastic to hold stain as well. Rice hull is a highly insect resistant organic so it is great for low maintenance, but helps give the PVC similar properties of wood.
“Many of our customers are into the modern farmhouse trend right now. Traditional cellular PVC is great in that it doesn’t rot but one disadvantage is that it can only be painted and it cannot be stained. We believe this new PVC allows our customers to achieve that stained, rustic farmhouse look without having to resort to making exterior products for their home out of real wood products that easily rot or require more maintenance,” says Matthew Buquoi, owner of Flower Window Boxes.
Rice hull PVC window boxes will have a natural brown tint to them and will be offered unstained ready to be stained by the customer. These window boxes are expected to hit the market in late June this year. They are also looking to release a board and batten exterior shutter made from the same material that will be made from the same rice hull PVC. This will allow their customers to get matching window boxes and exterior shutters that they can stain to give the entire face of their house a farmhouse look.
They are hoping to also offer freestanding outdoor planters in the near future. The new rice hull planters and window boxes are expected to be compatible with their self-watering window box reservoir systems so they will truly be low maintenance.
“Many of our customers are into the modern farmhouse trend right now. Traditional cellular PVC is great in that it doesn’t rot but one disadvantage is that it can only be painted and it cannot be stained. We believe this new PVC allows our customers to achieve that stained, rustic farmhouse look without having to resort to making exterior products for their home out of real wood products that easily rot or require more maintenance,” says Matthew Buquoi, owner of Flower Window Boxes.
Rice hull PVC window boxes will have a natural brown tint to them and will be offered unstained ready to be stained by the customer. These window boxes are expected to hit the market in late June this year. They are also looking to release a board and batten exterior shutter made from the same material that will be made from the same rice hull PVC. This will allow their customers to get matching window boxes and exterior shutters that they can stain to give the entire face of their house a farmhouse look.
They are hoping to also offer freestanding outdoor planters in the near future. The new rice hull planters and window boxes are expected to be compatible with their self-watering window box reservoir systems so they will truly be low maintenance.
Contact
Flower Window BoxesContact
Matthew Buquoi
678-848-2338
www.flowerwindowboxes.com
Matthew Buquoi
678-848-2338
www.flowerwindowboxes.com
Multimedia
Categories