Flower Window Boxes, Inc. Using New Rice Hull PVC in Window Box Products

Flower Window Boxes, Inc. is using a new version of PVC with rice hull in it to make new farmhouse products for the exterior of homes that do not rot and can hold stain. Traditional cellular PVC window boxes come in white but could only be painted. The new class of stainable, no rot window boxes are also expected to be compatible with their self-watering systems. They are hoping to release planters and shutters in the near future made from the same material.