MaddLogic Goes to Meta Gather

This past month from May 16 to the 18, MaddLogic’s founder, Jason Madden, had the exclusive opportunity to represent the Software firm by attending Meta’s Meta Boost Gather 2022 live in Washington, D.C. There he had the opportunity to meet with the staff of his state's Senator and received in-person training about the importance of communicating and getting involved with their local and state governments' decision making, and opportunities to network with other entrepreneurs from the U.S.