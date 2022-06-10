Honey Buz Releases 3 New Products at the Philadelphia Flower Show

Honey Buz will be at the Philadelphia Flower Show 2022, June 9 through the 19. The show theme, "In Full Bloom," is a journey to explore the healing power of plant making in the perfect venue for the release of 3 new all natural skin care products. Honey Buz CBG Honey Soap, natural germ fighting; I Bee: for the best view of me; and Native Bee: a comprehensive wellness lotion for all over skin care.