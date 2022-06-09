SonicCloud Adds Leading Audio Technology Innovator Dr. Jean-Marc Jot to Its Leadership Team
San Francisco, CA, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SonicCloud, the world’s only comprehensive audio personalization software solution provider, today announced that Dr. Jean-Marc Jot has joined the company’s leadership team as Scientific Advisor.
Recognized globally as a technology innovator and thought leader, Dr. Jot is an Audio Engineering Society (AES) Fellow and brings over 30 years of experience with premiere audio technology organizations in consumer electronics, hearables, and audio content authoring technologies. With over 50 patents to his name, his areas of expertise include digital audio and voice signal processing, enhancement, perception, and spatial rendering.
Dr. Jot has helped develop and launch countless audio technology products in his career in roles including core technology research, productization and strategy development. As Chief Scientist and Vice President of Research for Soundwide/iZotope, he leads a team of scientists and engineers powering the company’s award-winning signal processing and machine learning innovations for the music and audio creation industry. Previously, he pioneered audio processing technologies and compute platforms for augmented reality, gaming, communications, cinema, home and mobile solutions, with Magic Leap, DTS/Xperi, and Creative Labs.
“We’re thrilled to add Jean-Marc to the company’s leadership,” said SonicCloud CEO JC Curelop. “He brings a world of experience developing new and revolutionary audio technologies. His vision and creativity will help expand and accelerate SonicCloud’s innovation roadmap as we continue to evolve our core solution and look to launch our latest products into new areas.”
Added Dr. Jot: “I’m excited and honored to be a part of SonicCloud's innovative team. What they have developed here is a revolutionary audio solution that has the potential to serve hundreds of millions of people worldwide.”
About SonicCloud
SonicCloud offers a proprietary, hardware agnostic, end-to-end software solution that enables real-time personalized audio on virtually any mobile or computer device in the world. Beginning with a comprehensive online proprietary hearing test, the SonicCloud solution controls the audio of a user’s particular device to personalize it in real-time according to their hearing profile. SonicCloud includes proprietary speech intelligibility algorithms, intuitive user controls, AI/ML informed preset profiles, and a patented self-tuning solution that enables the user to adjust and perfect the sound for themselves to achieve even greater intelligibility. SonicCloud delivers a revolutionary technology that personalizes audio for video conferencing, streaming content, and phone calls on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other digital platforms, for hundreds of millions of people worldwide, including those who suffer from mild to severe hearing loss. Lauded by experts in hearing health and consumer electronics, the California-based company is addressing an underserved segment of the market with sophisticated and disruptive software technology designed for modern 21st century devices and means of communication. For more information, visit www.soniccloud.com.
Recognized globally as a technology innovator and thought leader, Dr. Jot is an Audio Engineering Society (AES) Fellow and brings over 30 years of experience with premiere audio technology organizations in consumer electronics, hearables, and audio content authoring technologies. With over 50 patents to his name, his areas of expertise include digital audio and voice signal processing, enhancement, perception, and spatial rendering.
Dr. Jot has helped develop and launch countless audio technology products in his career in roles including core technology research, productization and strategy development. As Chief Scientist and Vice President of Research for Soundwide/iZotope, he leads a team of scientists and engineers powering the company’s award-winning signal processing and machine learning innovations for the music and audio creation industry. Previously, he pioneered audio processing technologies and compute platforms for augmented reality, gaming, communications, cinema, home and mobile solutions, with Magic Leap, DTS/Xperi, and Creative Labs.
“We’re thrilled to add Jean-Marc to the company’s leadership,” said SonicCloud CEO JC Curelop. “He brings a world of experience developing new and revolutionary audio technologies. His vision and creativity will help expand and accelerate SonicCloud’s innovation roadmap as we continue to evolve our core solution and look to launch our latest products into new areas.”
Added Dr. Jot: “I’m excited and honored to be a part of SonicCloud's innovative team. What they have developed here is a revolutionary audio solution that has the potential to serve hundreds of millions of people worldwide.”
About SonicCloud
SonicCloud offers a proprietary, hardware agnostic, end-to-end software solution that enables real-time personalized audio on virtually any mobile or computer device in the world. Beginning with a comprehensive online proprietary hearing test, the SonicCloud solution controls the audio of a user’s particular device to personalize it in real-time according to their hearing profile. SonicCloud includes proprietary speech intelligibility algorithms, intuitive user controls, AI/ML informed preset profiles, and a patented self-tuning solution that enables the user to adjust and perfect the sound for themselves to achieve even greater intelligibility. SonicCloud delivers a revolutionary technology that personalizes audio for video conferencing, streaming content, and phone calls on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other digital platforms, for hundreds of millions of people worldwide, including those who suffer from mild to severe hearing loss. Lauded by experts in hearing health and consumer electronics, the California-based company is addressing an underserved segment of the market with sophisticated and disruptive software technology designed for modern 21st century devices and means of communication. For more information, visit www.soniccloud.com.
Contact
SonicCloudContact
Jean-Christophe Curelop
415-715-9400
www.soniccloud.com
Jean-Christophe Curelop
415-715-9400
www.soniccloud.com
Categories