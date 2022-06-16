The Paris Art & Movie Awards Film Festival is Back in Person as a Summer Event
Alex Proyas (I Robot, Dark City, The Crow) stated, “PAMA: you are my favorite film festival,” during the 2021 award ceremony, when his short film “Mask of The Evil Apparition” won best special effects. Over the years, the PAMA welcomed Sharon Stone, William Baldwin, Kellan Lutz, Gerard Depardieu, Dedee Pfeiffer, Breckin Meyer.
Los Angeles, CA, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This year, the judges include AMC’s Better Call Saul’s Patrick Fabian, NBC Unscripted Account Supervisor Sydney Catinna, Lost Transmissions’ lead actress Katharine O’Brien and TikTok’s Amanda Rollins, the one and only “American Fille in Paris,” Victoria Francolino, Uruguayan Diplomat. (more names to be announced.)
This year, the PAMA is back in person after two massive, interactive and hybrid editions that broke all attendance records with more than 65,000 participants from 72 countries.
“Filmmakers and the general audience have a renewed appetite for direct interactions and mingling,” says festival director Matt Beurois. “We plan this 12th edition to be human sized, built to favor personal interactions in a festive context.”
Around the French and International film screenings in various legendary movie theaters, the PAMA will offer a range of program events welcoming you on a rooftop or in a typical Paris-style brasserie.
From Guadeloupe to Paris
This year, the festival's proud sponsor is the Montebello Distillerie, the legendary producer of artisan Rhum in Guadeloupe.
“Montebello and PAMA have this in common: they are made by the people, for the people” explains the PAMA director.
“We definitely wanted to join the fun. Making unique films is an art as much as making real quality Rhum is an art. It is really exciting to associate our legacy brand to the prestige of the PAMA film festival,” says Samuel Cerol, managing director of Montebello.
Nikon & PAMA Join Forces
Another event this year is the PAMA joining forces with the Nikon Film Festival.
“Very short films are sometimes overlooked in the festival circuit,” explains Beurois, “but it is a real challenge to tell a story in only a couple minutes. We wanted to renew our continued support to filmmakers who manage to achieve that.”
“The PAMA and the Nikon are very different events and competitions” adds Alexandre Dino, manager of the Nikon Film Festival. “Working together allows us to multiply the opportunities we offer to filmmakers, and it works both ways”.
Submit Your Film Before JULY 7
The 12th Paris Art and Movie Awards will take place in various venues in Paris on August 24, 25 and 26, 2022.
Submissions (short, features, documentaries, music videos, scripts...) are strongly recommended before July 7 if you wish to attend the festival in person, or through August if you only plan for a digital screening of your film. Filmmakers and artists can submit their work for consideration using the platform of their choice: FilmFreeway, Festhome or Click for Festivals.
The PAMA offers this year 25 categories in competition.
All festival events are open, offer a photobooth or red carpet, and most tickets are free: check details on parisartandmovieawards.com
About The PAMA Festival
The PAMA festival was listed “the number one film festival in Paris, France” by NBC, CBS and Fox affiliates.
It is the only independent film festival to be held in English in Paris, France.
The event is reviewed 5/5 stars on the leading platform FilmFreeway.
The festival was labeled “A must watch” by Xerb.TV startup founders.
The PAMA is IMDb / IMDb Pro qualifying.
Other accolades include “Gold,” “Luminary” and “Best Reviewed” on FilmFreeway, “Festival of the month” on WFCN, “Local Favorite” by Culture Trip.
Offices: France, California, New Mexico, Tennessee.
About Montebello Distillery
The Montebello Distillery has been a producer and distributor of high-quality agricole rhums for over 90 years. Located in Guadeloupe, in the French West Indies, the family-owned company continues to preserve the historical know-how generation after generation, and to promote the excellence of our terroir and legacy. We offer a wide range of products from white, amber, to old agricole rhums made of sugarcane juice.
https://www.rhummontebello.fr/acceuil
