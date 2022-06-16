The Paris Art & Movie Awards Film Festival is Back in Person as a Summer Event

Alex Proyas (I Robot, Dark City, The Crow) stated, “PAMA: you are my favorite film festival,” during the 2021 award ceremony, when his short film “Mask of The Evil Apparition” won best special effects. Over the years, the PAMA welcomed Sharon Stone, William Baldwin, Kellan Lutz, Gerard Depardieu, Dedee Pfeiffer, Breckin Meyer.