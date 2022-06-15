Belse Gourmet Vegan Restaurant and Brewery Opened in the Bowery

Belse Plant Cuisine, a gourmet vegan restaurant, brewery and bar located at 265 Bowery, opened Tuesday, June 14 in over 11,000 newly-designed square feet. It features upscale vegan cuisine on separate lunch, dinner, late-night and weekend brunch menus, as well as craft beers made daily at its on-site brewery. There is a full-service bar with Belse signature wines, an extensive drink menu, and a large selection of spirit-free drinks.