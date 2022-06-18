Lead Medical is Honored in 24th Annual Digital Health Awards® Spring 2022 Session
Lead Medical’s Cath Lab Reporting System was selected as a winner at the 24th annual Digital Health Awards® program which recognizes the world’s best digital health resources. Receiving a Merit Award for Connected Digital Health, Lead Medical became the only Chinese digital health company recognized in the list of winners for the Spring 2022 session.
Beijing, China, June 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lead Medical’s Cath Lab Reporting System was selected as a winner at the 24th annual Digital Health Awards® program which recognizes the world’s best digital health resources. Receiving a Merit Award under Connected Digital Health – Clinical Mobility Tools, Lead Medical’s solution makes use of its proprietary pre-structured data collection methods and algorithms to deliver intelligent tools for the Cath Lab that reduce the workload of healthcare providers (addressing department management, personnel management, real-world clinical research, among others) and the burdens on clinical staff by eliminating redundancies in clinical workflows.
Lead Medical, through its winning digital health product — one part of its comprehensive suite of solutions utilized at top public Level 3A hospitals across China — became the only Chinese digital health company recognized in the list of winners for the Spring 2022 session. Other winners announced on the Spring 2022 list included the American Heart Association, American Stroke Association, Optum Health, among others.
Clinical mobility refers to the use of digital technologies to provide real-time accessibility and utility of clinical data within and beyond healthcare facilities. The value it generates ranges from the creation and collection of accurate clinical data, to point-of-care decision-making support, reduced risk of manual errors, compliance, hospital interconnectedness, patient follow-up and management, etc., thereby empowering healthcare professionals to improve care delivery, healthcare outcomes, and overall quality of life for patients.
“We were honored to be selected as a winner at the 24th annual Digital Health Awards competition,” said Dr. Jeff Xu, CEO of Lead Medical. “We aim to provide healthcare professionals with the best tools to be able to deliver the best care as we believe that digital innovation in healthcare should be as much for healthcare professionals as it is for the patients.”
About Lead Medical
Lead Medical is a Beijing, China-based provider of intelligent integrated clinical solutions (Care to Cure). As a medical big data and AI company with a focus on “clinical mobility,” Lead Medical delivers digital healthcare solutions to improve medical workflow efficiency and quality of care, while allowing healthcare and industry professionals, as well as regulators to seamlessly extract insights from data pools.
About the Award
The Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), organizer of the Digital Health Awards®, is a national information clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. Entries to the Digital Health Awards® are judged on a rating scale of 1 to 100 points by a panel of health technology experts who review the entries based on content, format, success in reaching the targeted health audience and overall quality.
Contact
Tawquir R. Nawaz
+86-10-87706697
www.lidarongyi.cn
