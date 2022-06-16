Janora McDuffie & Wife Leila Ryan to Attend White House Pride Celebration
The 2022 Academy Awards voice announcer, Janora McDuffie, and LAPD SWAT Officer Leila Ryan joined the list of White House attendees for President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's Pride Celebration on Wednesday, June 15. McDuffie, as the first openly gay announcer for this year's 94th Academy Awards and Leila Ryan, as a 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department and the second woman in the organization's history.
Los Angeles, CA, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 2022 Academy Awards voice announcer, Janora McDuffie, and LAPD SWAT Officer Leila Ryan joined the list of White House attendees for President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's Pride Celebration on Wednesday, June 15.
The power couple has had a milestone year of firsts, including McDuffie as the first openly gay announcer for this year's 94th Academy Awards and Leila Ryan as a 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department and the second woman in the organization's history to be selected for LAPD SWAT.
"It's truly an honor to be recognized as pioneers in our respective careers. The honor to share this moment with my wife is even greater," says Janora. "We are thrilled to attend as examples of excellence and love."
The Biden-Harris Administration celebrates the historic progress toward LGBTQ+ equality since President Biden took office. "This month, we honor the resilience of LGBTQI+ people, who are fighting to live authentically and freely. We reaffirm our belief that LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. And we recommit to delivering protections, safety, and equality to LGBTQI+ families...." - The Proclamation on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, And Intersex Pride Month in May of 2022
"When the rights of our LGBT+ community are under attack, especially our Trans brothers and sisters, our country must show support for all its citizens. Celebrating Pride at the White House means there's hope," Janora said.
Janora and Leila will celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary this week as well. The actress begins filming the Universal Studios and Will Packer film, "Praise This," in Atlanta this Summer.
About Janora McDuffie
Janora McDuffie is a Durham native, actress, host, voice-over artist, speaker, and the announcer for the 94th Academy Awards. McDuffie is the first openly gay person to announce the Academy Awards in the show’s ninety-four-year history.
Sabrina Childress EnterprisesContact
Sabrina Childress-Miller
708-712-3851
www.SabrinaChildress.com
