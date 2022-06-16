Janora McDuffie & Wife Leila Ryan to Attend White House Pride Celebration

The 2022 Academy Awards voice announcer, Janora McDuffie, and LAPD SWAT Officer Leila Ryan joined the list of White House attendees for President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's Pride Celebration on Wednesday, June 15. McDuffie, as the first openly gay announcer for this year's 94th Academy Awards and Leila Ryan, as a 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department and the second woman in the organization's history.