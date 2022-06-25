Belse Brings Art to Plates and Walls
New York, NY, June 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Belse Plant Cuisine, which opened its Bowery restaurant and Brewery on Tuesday 14 June, is excited to promote contemporary art alongside the food artistry of their exceptional chef, Anthony Spino.
The walls of the newest Manhattan restaurant located at 265/267 Bowery, are adorned with the works of contemporary fine artist Ben Weiner. Weiner, who lives and works in Queens, has shown his art around the world and can be viewed in public collections including Sammlung Mondstudio in Germany, Progressive Insurance, the Frederick R. Weisman Foundation and now includes Belse.
“Where in many restaurants the artwork is thought of simply as decoration, at Belse I wanted to do something different. My six mural-sized paintings at Belse form a body of work organized around a theme,” said Weiner. “Each work depicts paint viewed at close range, conveying an awareness of its own origins. Expanded to a monumental scale, the flowing forms reference the body and its environment. The paintings are encountered throughout the space, providing a meditative and sensory experience for guests while they eat. The themes in these paintings relate to Belse’s mission of promoting awareness about ethical food sourcing through veganism. As the paintings explore their own origins, Belse encourages people to consider the origins of their food and the impact that the simple act of eating can have on the planet.”
Patrons of Belse can do more than just enjoy the works adorning the walls of the restaurant. If they feel they can’t leave without a certain painting they don’t have to. Each of the pieces are available to be purchased.
For more information on the paintings on display stop by the restaurant or contact @benweinerstudio on Instagram.
