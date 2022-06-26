Coffee Company Supports Bulldog Rescue and Warrior Dog Foundation to Help Dogs in the US
Cromwell, CT, June 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Specialty Coffee Company, The Bully Bean Coffee, has partnered with Long Island Bulldog Rescue (LIBR) and the Warrior Dog Foundation in their efforts to help rescue dogs and transition military dogs after retirement. Both organizations are in great need of funds so when The Bully Bean learned this, they were quick to step up.
According to the Warrior Dog Foundation website, the organization transitions our country’s working K9s from an operational environment into retirement. Providing mental and physical rehabilitation, and rehoming options to Military Working Dogs (MWD), Contract Working Dogs (CWD), and Law Enforcement K9s that otherwise would be euthanized.
Long Island Bulldog Rescue is where the brand’s spokesdog, Gronk, was adopted from. They provide education, prevention, intervention, and adoption services to ensure that all English Bulldogs enjoy long, healthy lives in loving, safe, appropriate homes where they are provided the life-long care they require. Their greatest need is resources to support the care of these dogs and provide foster homes until the dogs can be adopted.
According to the ASPCA, Each year, approximately 390,00 shelter animals are euthanized.
For each bag of coffee purchased, The Bully Bean donates a portion of the sale to LIBR and Warrior Dog Foundation. Customers have the option to choose which charity their purchase benefits and if they’d like to add an additional donation.
"We're very proud of our commitment to supporting our furry friends, especially those that have served in our military," says The Bully Bean co-founder, Susan Nelson. Co-Founder Diane Ferreira adds “Supporting our police and military K9 officers is paramount to our mission. We honor and recognize their service to our country and our freedom.”
For further information or to donate, reach out to diane@thebullybeancoffee.com.
About The Bully Bean Coffee:
The mission of The Bully Bean Coffee Co is to provide roasted-to-order, high-quality specialty coffee while supporting our most loyal friends, dogs. They deserve a loving, forever home - a chance to live in happiness and a chance to heal from their pasts and live out their lives, and their retirements for our working dogs, in peace. The Bully Bean Coffee Co. exists to support our furry friends one cup at a time.
About Long Island Bulldog Rescue:
The mission of Long Island Bulldog Rescue (LIBR) is to provide education, prevention, intervention, and adoption services to ensure that all English Bulldogs enjoy long, healthy lives in loving, safe, appropriate homes where they are provided the life-long care they require. They commit to each English Bulldog and adopter(s) they serve for the life of the dog. The organization provides medical, shelter, and other resources and relies solely on donor support.
About Warrior Dogs:
The Warrior Dog Foundation provides mental and physical rehabilitation to our four-legged veterans so they can be adopted into a forever home; if this is not possible, they are cared for by WDF for the rest of their lives. They want to see all military, contract, and law enforcement dogs who are no longer able to work rehabilitated and rehomed – our goal is to help them retire with dignity. These heroes have endured intense situations, saved lives, and protected our service personnel and our freedoms. Yet like many human veterans, they return home with physical and mental injuries. Because these special dogs may have a bite history, aggression, and other traits that render them unadoptable, they are often euthanized. They deserve better! They take these K9s in and help them heal so they can transition to civilian life and live out the rest of their retirement in peace.
Contact
Diane Ferreira at diane@thebullybean.com
