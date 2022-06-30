IronOrbit at DBEI’s Digital Build Week Talks Tech with Construction Builders
Orange County, CA, June 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Digital Built Environment Institute Sets the Stage for Digital Transformation Discussions
IronOrbit, an integrated ICT powerhouse and innovative cloud service provider, concluded its participation at the Digital Built Week (DBW) Americas in Anaheim, California. DBW is organized by the Digital Built Environment Institute, a non-profit dedicated to leading positive change in the global climate and improving the construction industry’s processes for how structures are designed and built.
DBW is just one way the organization connects industry leaders with strategic technology partners. Rapid advancements in technology, AI, and machine learning are fueling the modernization of operational infrastructure. The conference set the stage for networking and trending discussions that helped the AECO Community to better understand technology.
IronOrbit highlighted the tremendous potential and benefits a cloud-first strategy has helped many AEC firms become more productive and efficient. Their INFINITY Workspaces drive digital transformation through centralization of data to foster collaboration for greater operational efficiency. Combined with next-generation tools and security, IronOrbit empowers the AEC industry to focus on innovation of processes, services, and climate conscious initiatives.
“Many companies are now at the point where they know it’s time to heavily invest in technology,” says IronOrbit Marketing Manager, Kamron Naderkhani. “Partnering with a technology provider that understands the needs and challenges of the AEC industry is critical in the digital transformation process. That’s why IronOrbit is here.”
The build community’s broad range of participants, including technology providers, made the week-long conference an inspiring network event. It established that digital technology is no longer just the purview of the IT department. It is a driving force for innovation and competitive edge in the AEC space.
IronOrbit focuses on a holistic approach that enables digital transformations and recently participated in many AEC tradeshows, including the D&M West and the New York Build Expos. The innovative tech company continuously develops and produces comprehensive technology solutions to address the biggest IT-related challenges of modern businesses. Learn more at www.ironorbit.com.
