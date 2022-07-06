Aleksander Vayntraub, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Patchogue, NY, July 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the nation, is pleased to announce that board-certified radiation oncologist Aleksander Vayntraub, MD, has joined the team of radiation oncologists. He will be practicing at NYCBS sites in Setauket, Patchogue, and Riverhead.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Vayntraub to our team of radiation oncologists,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NYCBS. “His dedication to both patient care and researching new approaches to radiation oncology will be an asset to our patients and team.”
Dr. Vayntraub strives to form a partnership and provide personalized care to every patient to meet their goals of care. He takes extensive efforts to explain imaging findings and clinical evaluation working alongside a multidisciplinary team to deliver the most precise and accurate radiation therapy.
“I decided to become a physician after seeing my hero, my grandfather, struggle with a medical condition,” Dr. Vayntraub said. “Thanks to his treatments, we cherished more time together, and I was inspired to improve the lives of others like his physicians had done for him.” Over years of study and working with patients, Dr. Vayntraub found the evolving field of cancer care fascinating and his patient interactions deeply rewarding.
Dr. Vayntraub grew up in Bexley, Ohio. He did his undergraduate studies in History and Neuroscience at the University of Miami and then completed medical school at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. Then completed his Radiation Oncology Residency at William Beaumont Hospital in Michigan, where he served as chief resident.
“I am excited to join NYCBS because of the extraordinary culture of collaboration and sense of community,” said Dr. Vayntraub. “NYCBS is a leading-edge cancer network with a team of experienced and exceptional providers combining clinical practice with community outreach.”
Dr. Vayntraub is eager to help make a difference in his patients’ cancer care. He speaks fluent English and Russian. In his free time, he enjoys traveling, photography, playing chess, staying fit, and spending time with family.
To make an appointment, please call (631) 751-3000. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. We have more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
