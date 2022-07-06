Kalimullah Quadri, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Brooklyn, NY, July 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the Nation, is pleased to announce that Kalimullah Quadri, MD has joined the team of oncologists-hematologists. He will be practicing at 447 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217, and 121 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11201.
“Dr. Quadri will make a remarkable addition to our practice,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NYCBS. “His passion for patient care, patient advocacy, and clinical research will enhance our ability to provide exceptional care to the Brooklyn community.”
Treating patients has always been Dr. Quadri’s altruistic calling. He treats every patient with an individualized and personalized care approach, taking the time to deeply get to know his patients. “Oncology and hematology are fields that integrate all aspects of medicine, an ever-evolving field at the cutting edge of medical innovation of which I am passionate about,” said Dr. Quadri. “The ability to help patients is why I pursued a career in hematology-oncology.”
Dr. Quadri received his Bachelor of Medicine and his Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) at Shifa College of Medicine. He completed an internal medicine internship and residency at Mather Hospital, where he also served as Chief Resident, followed by a Hematology-Oncology Fellowship at Lenox Hill Hospital. Dr. Quadri speaks fluent English and Urdu. In his free time, he enjoys watching sports, traveling, stand-up comedy, art, and music.
“NYCBS is revolutionizing cancer care in the private sector, working closely with all major institutions in New York,” said Dr. Quadri. “The level of care a physician can provide their patients truly sets it apart.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Quadri, please call 718-732-4080.
For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. We have more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
Sarah Gould, Communications Manager
631-574-8360
