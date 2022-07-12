Micron Technology & STE(A)M Truck Host a Free 2-Day Technology Camp at Big Brothers Big Sisters Metro Atlanta
Atlanta, GA, July 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- STE(A)M Truck is excited to partner with Micron Technology to deliver the first ever Atlanta-based Chip Camp, a free 2 day STEM camp for students from the Atlanta area. Micron Technology has hosted Chip Camp for the past 20 years at their U.S. headquarters in Boise, Idaho and STE(A)M Truck is honored to administer their STEM camp for the first time in Atlanta. Activities will be led by STE(A)M Truck instructors and Georgia Tech professors with the support of Micron professionals and students from the surrounding area colleges and universities. Chip Camp ATL will provide students opportunities to build and launch rockets, prototype and code aquatic transport vehicles, learn about the fabrication process of microprocessors and engage in science experiments with staff and students from Georgia. Each day, students will discover, create, and learn. By attending Chip Camp, students will be able to better understand what engineers and scientists/engineers do every day in a semiconductor company and be inspired to cultivate a love of STEM learning and problem solving through STEM education.
“STE(A)M Truck is grateful for our new partnership with Micron Technology as they expand into the Atlanta market. Their commitment to STEM education and career pathways connects with our vision for equitable STEM access for the students of Metro Atlanta. We celebrate this partnership and look forward to bringing more of these high quality STEM engagements to the city.” - Dr. Marsha Francis, Executive Director STE(A)M Truck
Location: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Atlanta, Georgia (680 Murphy Ave., SW Suite 1090, Atlanta, GA 30310)
Dates/Times: July 13 & 14, 2022, 9 AM to 3 PM
For more information on each sponsoring organization, please visit: www.steamtruck.org.
https://www.micron.com
https://bbbsatl.org/
STE(A)M Truck is a growing fleet of mobile innovation labs that began as one single truck in 2014 — and just a few years later — is now a growing fleet of mobile maker-spaces that serve more than 8,000 elementary and middle school youth each year. STE(A)M Truck does two things really well:
1. STE(A)M Truck give kids an opportunity to get their hands dirty and make things. 2. STE(A)M Truck empowers teachers to continue this work once STE(A)M Truck drives away.
Contact:
Dr. Marsha Francis - Executive Director
STE(A)M Truck
404-602-2628
marsha@steamtruck.org
