fyxify Was Named Winner of the 2022 Dealer Design Awards Program
fyxify, LLC, a provider of SMART Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for home service companies was named Winner in ACHR News 2022 Dealer Design Awards.
Sarasota, FL, July 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- fyxify was recognized for excellence in product design in the 2022 Dealer Design Awards Program, sponsored by The Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration News magazine. An independent panel of contractors acted as judges in the contest that had 132 entries. The company’s suite of software applications, was the Bronze winner in the Contractor Services & Software category. The ACHR News is the leading trade magazine in the heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries.
NEWS Publisher Sarah Harding stated, "These awards give us a unique opportunity to recognize the outstanding research and development efforts that go into many of the products serving the HVACR industry and the awards issue gives our readers an opportunity to read about innovative installation and service solutions."
"We are thrilled to be winning this award and being recognized for excellence and innovation. The HVAC industry is changing and it’s changing rapidly. Unlike other software on the market, fyxify speaks directly to the consumer’s needs– with the understanding that consumers don’t need more options, they need better outcomes and experiences. fyxify isn’t just about creating a faster and easier experience for the consumer, it is an entirely new way of getting the job done," said Darren Dixon, founder and CEO of fyxify, LLC.
About fyxify
fyxify, LLC. develops software, A.I., and mobile applications designed to solve operational and sales challenges for the home service industry. These applications translate into a back-end data-driven business management and optimization solution; a dynamic, in-field service automator, using logic processors and information technology; a closed-channel on-demand service dispatch system; and a consumer-facing, interactive, Artificial Intelligence sales tool.
Fyxify, LLC. is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. For more information, visit www.fyxify.com.
Connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.
NEWS Publisher Sarah Harding stated, "These awards give us a unique opportunity to recognize the outstanding research and development efforts that go into many of the products serving the HVACR industry and the awards issue gives our readers an opportunity to read about innovative installation and service solutions."
"We are thrilled to be winning this award and being recognized for excellence and innovation. The HVAC industry is changing and it’s changing rapidly. Unlike other software on the market, fyxify speaks directly to the consumer’s needs– with the understanding that consumers don’t need more options, they need better outcomes and experiences. fyxify isn’t just about creating a faster and easier experience for the consumer, it is an entirely new way of getting the job done," said Darren Dixon, founder and CEO of fyxify, LLC.
About fyxify
fyxify, LLC. develops software, A.I., and mobile applications designed to solve operational and sales challenges for the home service industry. These applications translate into a back-end data-driven business management and optimization solution; a dynamic, in-field service automator, using logic processors and information technology; a closed-channel on-demand service dispatch system; and a consumer-facing, interactive, Artificial Intelligence sales tool.
Fyxify, LLC. is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. For more information, visit www.fyxify.com.
Connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.
Contact
fyxifyContact
Bethany Singh
(941) 559-8062
www.fyxify.com
Bethany Singh
(941) 559-8062
www.fyxify.com
Categories