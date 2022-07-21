Heartland Pharmacy Creates New Collaborative Care Program
Heartland Pharmacy is launching a new senior care program to promote collaborative care for advanced physical wellness.
Idaho Falls, ID, July 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Heartland Pharmacy has partnered with Remote Health Solutions, VitalTech, Diasyst and Vikor Scientific to create a new program aimed at collaborative care for enhanced physical wellness, Synergy360.
With staffing shortages, burnout among physicians and record rehospitalizations, the need for collaborative care has never been greater. The program will serve individuals, families, pharmacists and whole care staff teams.
Synergy360 is empowering individuals in their physical health through daily vital measurements with tech-enabled devices, senior-focused pharmaceutical services and remote patient monitoring. The PharmEase Group created the program to ensure more independent, quality living for the most vulnerable generation.
“Synergy360 is leading the way in collaborative care for our aging generation, making a difference in the lives of individuals, families and healthcare partners who implement it into their lives.” – Reece Christensen, CEO, The PharmEase Group
The program has been in product development and research for over one year and is now emerging into the Boise and Idaho Falls markets, with expanded coverage in other markets by the end of 2022. While Heartland Pharmacy services 14 states of long-term care communities with 4 physical pharmacy locations, Synergy360 is first of its kind.
Synergy 360 is a service provided by a caring, dependable, and family-focused company with over 20 years of experience in long-term care. We are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the individuals, families and healthcare partners we serve. We deliver solution-driven services ensuring a personal, consistent and reliable experience for all.
Contact:
Cory Meyer, Chief Experience Officer
208-497-3575
With staffing shortages, burnout among physicians and record rehospitalizations, the need for collaborative care has never been greater. The program will serve individuals, families, pharmacists and whole care staff teams.
Synergy360 is empowering individuals in their physical health through daily vital measurements with tech-enabled devices, senior-focused pharmaceutical services and remote patient monitoring. The PharmEase Group created the program to ensure more independent, quality living for the most vulnerable generation.
“Synergy360 is leading the way in collaborative care for our aging generation, making a difference in the lives of individuals, families and healthcare partners who implement it into their lives.” – Reece Christensen, CEO, The PharmEase Group
The program has been in product development and research for over one year and is now emerging into the Boise and Idaho Falls markets, with expanded coverage in other markets by the end of 2022. While Heartland Pharmacy services 14 states of long-term care communities with 4 physical pharmacy locations, Synergy360 is first of its kind.
Synergy 360 is a service provided by a caring, dependable, and family-focused company with over 20 years of experience in long-term care. We are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the individuals, families and healthcare partners we serve. We deliver solution-driven services ensuring a personal, consistent and reliable experience for all.
Contact:
Cory Meyer, Chief Experience Officer
208-497-3575
Contact
Heartland PharmacyContact
Cory Meyer
208-497-3575
pharmeaserx.com
Cory Meyer
208-497-3575
pharmeaserx.com
Categories