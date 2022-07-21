Chesterfield Hot Tubs and Portable Spas Dealer, Baker Pool Shares 3 Advantages of Owning a Backyard Spa
Chesterfield, MO, July 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Baker Pool & Spa, a Chesterfield Hot Spring hot tub and spa dealer serving Fenton and Wildwood, Missouri, shares 3 Advantages of Owning a Backyard Spa.
"Current hot tub owners already know how exhilarating a soak can be in the evenings after a long day of work. But people who have never experienced a hot tub hydrotherapy soak may not realize how heat, massage, and buoyancy can significantly impact overall health and well-being," said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa.
Here are just a few of the benefits of hot tub ownership.
Instant Pain Relief - Many people experience some discomfort from muscle and joint pain a few times a week. Forget about costly medicine, use the elevated heat, massage, and buoyancy of the spa to eliminate a stiff back, sore hip, and everyday wear and tear that feels uncomfortable.
Quality Time with the Family - When was the last time you laughed with the kids? If it's been a while, it might be time to consider grabbing a few towels and heading out to the hot tub. Imagine how much fun it would be to spend time together as a family while enjoying a rejuvenating massage. The kids will even look forward to family time with entertainment options in the spa.
A Practical Home Upgrade - Hot tub ownership means on-demand access to heat, massage, and buoyancy for keeping a healthy heart and living stress-free. With year-round use, families can maximize the benefits of the backyard spa 365 days a year. A truly unique enhancement to the home, hot tubs are fully customizable, energy efficient, and a smart choice for families, single professionals, and even retirees.
To learn more about the benefits of owning a Hot Spring Spa, pick up a copy of a free hot tub buyer's guide from Baker Pool & Spa. Just give them a call or visit their website https://bakerpool.com/hot-tubs-chesterfield-sale-on-hot-spring-spas/
About Us
Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring! With many of the industry's favorite models available, we're sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We're continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.
Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O'Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more.
John McCormick
Baker Pool & Spa
6 THF Blvd.
Chesterfield, MO 63005
636-532-3133
