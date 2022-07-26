WBAT Safety Welcomes Modesto Jet Center as Most Recent ASAP and Platform+ Subscriber
WBAT Safety is proud to welcome Modesto Jet Center as the most recent organization to join the WBAT community as a Platform+Support and ASAP facilitation services subscriber.
Based in Modesto, CA, Modesto Jet Center offers charter services, FBO services, aircraft management, aircraft detailing, aircraft sales, and more. Modesto Jet Center’s air charter fleet is based in the Central Valley of California and includes both jets and turboprops, with a focus on safety, comfort, and efficiency.
Formerly known as Sky Trek Aviation at Modesto City-County Airport (KMOD), Modesto Jet Center changed ownership and its name in 2019, but continued a span of over 30 years of aviation services and excellent customer care.
Modesto Jet Center offers 80,000 sq ft of hangar space and a professionally trained line crew to safely take care of aircraft. As an Avfuel-branded FBO, Modesto Jet Center offers competitive prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel and lucrative rewards with AVTRIP.
Modesto Jet Charter provides top notch aircraft management services, including one exclusive single point of contact 24/7, complete trip coordination, and strong and consistent charter revenue.
Safety is a priority to Modesto Jet Charter, having received a Gold Rating from the Aviation Research Group US (ARG/US) CHEQ System, which is awarded to FAR Part 135 Aircraft Charter Operators who, as a result of an on-site safety audit, are found to not only have good, well-documented policies and procedures (as well as good management structure and performance), but also show that these policies/procedures are followed in practices conducive to safe operations.
“The Modesto Jet Center is excited to work with WBAT Safety and be part of a program that the FAA stands behind. Safety is a critical part of our business, which is why working with WBAT Safety to implement the Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP) and our Flight Risk Assessment Tool (FRAT) has made it easier to work closely with the FAA to identify—and mitigate—potential risks. We feel WBAT Safety is able to deliver great tools that give us operational transparency and an effective safety culture,” said Otto Wright, General Manager of Modesto Jet Center.
“WBAT Safety is proud to work with Modesto Jet Center, and we look forward to providing their ASAP facilitation services and SMS needs,” said Kamron Githens, WBAT Safety Program Manager. “Modesto Jet Center is a prime example of a model company with which we want to work.”
WBAT Safety is the sole FAA-supported SMS program available on the market. The WBAT platform is a web-based system that supports all aspects of a complete SMS, including safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, safety promotion, and SMS recordkeeping and documentation. Platform+Support subscribers have access to support, training, and customizations to help organizations utilize WBAT to its fullest potential.
Any organization can utilize the WBAT platform to collect, process, and analyze safety reports; conduct audits; and identify as well as manage risk. To learn more, visit www.wbatsafety.com.
Kamron Githens
856-282-2669 x107
https://www.wbatsafety.com
