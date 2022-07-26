Denali Names Industry Veteran to Lead Future of Automation
Justin Long to lead the next generation of technology innovation for acclaimed company.
Redmond, WA, July 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Denali today announced the addition of an automation trailblazer to its Executive Leadership Team, reporting to CEO and Founder Majdi Daher.
Justin Long, Denali’s new Vice President of Automation, brings a proven record of leading large automation business units to double-digit, year-over-year growth. He comes to Denali from a nationally recognized robotics solution provider, Olympus Controls. Earlier in his career, he founded Pacific-iD, a systems integrator of machine vision, barcode, RFID technology, which won the Code Award and National Application of the Year.
Denali is investing heavily in automation and robotics to lead the trend across industries and geographies over the next three to five years.
“We have laid the foundation to lead the next decade of innovation at Denali, asking what is required to bolster our portfolio and business strategy as a competitive disrupter and catalyst for growth,” Daher said.
“Justin will bring his years of automation expertise to round out our outstanding, multifaceted, technological talent. This important hire is a continuation of our investing in innovation, our people, and focusing on our customers.”
Long earlier led OEM scanning and machine vision applications for clinical instrumentation and life science automation equipment at Microscan Systems (now Omron). His comprehensive proficiency brings a respected creative perspective to internal and external customers.
“I chose Denali because of the strength of its overall business, exciting opportunity for growth, and passion for leading technology achievements,” Long said. “I am proud to be part of the talented Denali family and its commitment to innovation and putting customers first.”
Denali has set exacting standards in meeting the unrelenting demand for accelerated growth through business model innovation, and a foundation of operational excellence across processes and functions. The company continues to invest in the technology, people, and partnerships to flexibly adapt to the inevitable need for steady innovation during constant change.
Denali achieves superb business outcomes for its customers through a transformational engagement model focused on partnership. Denali brings technology expertise to bear for its customers with a consultative approach, allowing Denali to help design, source, distribute, and implement a wide variety of solutions to achieve these outcomes.
About Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and competitive technologies to help guide clients through the most complex IT challenges. In the past 30 years Denali has grown to be a global leader in supplying essential enterprise technology and services for global, multinational companies. Denali has received several awards from the industry and its partners for innovation and outstanding customer service. www.denaliai.com
