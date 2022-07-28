Encrypted Phone Featured in Amazon Prime Series
Wilmington, DE, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- An American action thriller television series starring Chris Pratt based on the Novels by Jack Carr has been released on Amazon Prime Video. Jack Carr was a former Navy Seal and often mentions real life products in his novels, such as Kryptall®.
The Terminal List, portrays its characters using encrypted “Kryptex” cellular phones to keep their communications secure so they can operate successfully. These phones are based off the Kryptall® phones that Jack Carr has mentions in his fourth book in the series, The Devil’s Hand, because it keeps your phone calls secure. He even recommends Kryptall® phones in the Gear Guide on his website, https://bit.ly/3b4mA61/.
Kryptall® solves the problem of how you call someone that is on a non-encrypted phone, when you may be the target of business espionage surveillance. Now you can make calls knowing they are secure, to any phone, anywhere in the world without a record of the call. This solution works throughout the world over Wi-Fi or data network.
Please see KryptAll’s website, www.kryptall.com, for more details.
Richard Di Sabatino
310-729-1505
KryptAll.com
