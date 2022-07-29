TCT Television Continues to Expand Television Ministry Now in the Los Angeles Market with Station KDOC-TV
Marion, IL, July 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TCT Television, one of the largest independent Christian television broadcasters, added to its reach with further expansion into the Los Angeles, California Market. The latest station to join the Network is KDOC-TV, which serves Los Angeles, the #2 DMA in the country, as a full-service television station.
KDOC-TV includes more than 5.7 million TV households and will allow over 18 million viewers to enjoy TCT programming due to KDOC's coverage that expands beyond the LA area, enlarging TCT's industry-leading broadcast reach further on the west coast. The TCT Network can be viewed any time of the day or night, any day of the week on DirecTV Channel 377, multiple cable systems nationwide, satellites, internet, over the air, and through its own TCT Mobile App or by streaming live at www.TCT.tv. The addition of KDOC-TV allows local coverage throughout the Los Angeles market on DISH Network; Charter Spectrum; Cox Cable; AT&T; Frontier; and other various cable services, as well as over-the-air broadcast and DirecTV.
Since its inception, the main purpose of TCT has been to broadcast the Gospel. This latest station acquisition follows through on their commitment to broadcast the Gospel to the world. For close to half a century, TCT has shown a great growth story. From the beginning with one station, TCT continues to expand into one of the leading broadcast ministries. From its exclusively produced programming, inspirational movies, and leading worldwide ministry programs, there is so much to enjoy when watching TCT. Offering so much for a diversified audience, TCT provides faith and family programming at its finest.
What's for the future? Long established in television broadcasting, TCT is constantly working on expanding coverage areas and to improve distribution for our viewers, on all screens and devices – broadcast television, computers, phones, tablets, internet, satellite, and whatever comes next. Over-the-air and over-the-top are the two fastest-growing wireless delivery platforms that TCT is working on. TCT provides programming that changes lives every day – changing the way you see inspirational television.
About TCT
TCT is a global television network dedicated to sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ with commercial-free programming, 24/7! Find out more about TCT and our broadcast ministry at www.tct.tv, and while you're there be sure to tell a friend (or two) about us.
You can find us on:
DirecTV ch. 377 | Apple TV | Kindle Fire | Roku | truli | iTunes | Google Playstore | Cable Providers | VOD | YouTube | Live Streaming
Still not sure how to watch? Visit http://www.tct.tv/watch-tct/tct-in-your-area to find a TCT channel in your area.
KDOC-TV includes more than 5.7 million TV households and will allow over 18 million viewers to enjoy TCT programming due to KDOC's coverage that expands beyond the LA area, enlarging TCT's industry-leading broadcast reach further on the west coast. The TCT Network can be viewed any time of the day or night, any day of the week on DirecTV Channel 377, multiple cable systems nationwide, satellites, internet, over the air, and through its own TCT Mobile App or by streaming live at www.TCT.tv. The addition of KDOC-TV allows local coverage throughout the Los Angeles market on DISH Network; Charter Spectrum; Cox Cable; AT&T; Frontier; and other various cable services, as well as over-the-air broadcast and DirecTV.
Since its inception, the main purpose of TCT has been to broadcast the Gospel. This latest station acquisition follows through on their commitment to broadcast the Gospel to the world. For close to half a century, TCT has shown a great growth story. From the beginning with one station, TCT continues to expand into one of the leading broadcast ministries. From its exclusively produced programming, inspirational movies, and leading worldwide ministry programs, there is so much to enjoy when watching TCT. Offering so much for a diversified audience, TCT provides faith and family programming at its finest.
What's for the future? Long established in television broadcasting, TCT is constantly working on expanding coverage areas and to improve distribution for our viewers, on all screens and devices – broadcast television, computers, phones, tablets, internet, satellite, and whatever comes next. Over-the-air and over-the-top are the two fastest-growing wireless delivery platforms that TCT is working on. TCT provides programming that changes lives every day – changing the way you see inspirational television.
About TCT
TCT is a global television network dedicated to sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ with commercial-free programming, 24/7! Find out more about TCT and our broadcast ministry at www.tct.tv, and while you're there be sure to tell a friend (or two) about us.
You can find us on:
DirecTV ch. 377 | Apple TV | Kindle Fire | Roku | truli | iTunes | Google Playstore | Cable Providers | VOD | YouTube | Live Streaming
Still not sure how to watch? Visit http://www.tct.tv/watch-tct/tct-in-your-area to find a TCT channel in your area.
Contact
TCT MinistriesContact
Judy Church, VP Sales, Marketing
618-997-4700 ext. 1162
www.tct.tv
Judy Church, VP Sales, Marketing
618-997-4700 ext. 1162
www.tct.tv
Categories