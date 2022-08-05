South Jersey Apple Fest Coming to Salem County, New Jersey

The South Jersey Apple festival is coming to the Salem County Fairgrounds, Woodstown, New Jersey on September 10 & 11, 2022. The apple themed festival will host over 125 craftsmen, Food Trucks, an Apple Dessert Contest, entertainment, free hayrides, wine sampling, apple pie by the slice, Apple Pageant, free apples for kids and so much more. Visit www.sjapplefest for details.