South Jersey Apple Fest Coming to Salem County, New Jersey
The South Jersey Apple festival is coming to the Salem County Fairgrounds, Woodstown, New Jersey on September 10 & 11, 2022. The apple themed festival will host over 125 craftsmen, Food Trucks, an Apple Dessert Contest, entertainment, free hayrides, wine sampling, apple pie by the slice, Apple Pageant, free apples for kids and so much more. Visit www.sjapplefest for details.
Woodstown, NJ, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The 4th annual South Jersey Apple Fest coming to the Salem County, New Jersey.
The South Jersey Apple Fest, a fourth annual apple theme event, is coming to the Salem County Fairgrounds, 735 Harding Hwy., Woodstown, NJ on September 10-11, 2022. Families invited to show up from 10am to 5pm to kick-off the apple harvest season.
Apples, Apples & more: Visitors to the show will enjoy delicious treats from Apple Pie by the Slice, Candy Apples, Apple Bread, Apple Butter, Apple Sauce, and of course Apple Cider. Bakers invited to enter their best apple dessert in our “Everything Apple Dessert Contest” on Saturday at 2pm. After judging, families visiting the festival will have the opportunity to sample the entries for free. The Apple Mascot will make an appearance both days and be available for photos.
The Craft Show: Over 100 talented artists and crafters will offer amazing works from clothing to ceramics, paintings, pottery, glasswork, soaps, candles, quilting, woodworking, wreaths to handcrafted jewelry.
Happenings: There will be a Fall Home Show, offering savings on hundreds of products and services, wine samples, apple toss for adults, live bands, Vendor Fair, free hayrides, delicious festival food court, apple by the bags, farm produce, free craft making for kids, face painting, Apple Pie Eating Contest for kids under 12, pony rides, free hayrides and pet friendly.
Apple Pageant: The Little Miss Apple Pageant for girls ages 4-8 from South Jersey are invited to sign up. The Pageant starts on Sunday at 2pm. This pageant is free to join, and all contestants receive prizes for taking part. One Queen and first to fourth runners selected. Tiaras, sashes, and gifts awarded to winners. This is a semi-formal to formal pageant with a theme of apple colors.
Other Details: Everything about the event has Family Fun at the core. This is a pet friendly event, free admission and parking is $5.00 a carload. Free apples for kids. All contests are free to enter. Vendors and Sponsors needed. Visit their website for event schedule, contest forms and general details at www.sjapplefest.com or call 856-765-0118. Part of the parking proceeds donated to local nonprofit.
The South Jersey Apple Fest, a fourth annual apple theme event, is coming to the Salem County Fairgrounds, 735 Harding Hwy., Woodstown, NJ on September 10-11, 2022. Families invited to show up from 10am to 5pm to kick-off the apple harvest season.
Apples, Apples & more: Visitors to the show will enjoy delicious treats from Apple Pie by the Slice, Candy Apples, Apple Bread, Apple Butter, Apple Sauce, and of course Apple Cider. Bakers invited to enter their best apple dessert in our “Everything Apple Dessert Contest” on Saturday at 2pm. After judging, families visiting the festival will have the opportunity to sample the entries for free. The Apple Mascot will make an appearance both days and be available for photos.
The Craft Show: Over 100 talented artists and crafters will offer amazing works from clothing to ceramics, paintings, pottery, glasswork, soaps, candles, quilting, woodworking, wreaths to handcrafted jewelry.
Happenings: There will be a Fall Home Show, offering savings on hundreds of products and services, wine samples, apple toss for adults, live bands, Vendor Fair, free hayrides, delicious festival food court, apple by the bags, farm produce, free craft making for kids, face painting, Apple Pie Eating Contest for kids under 12, pony rides, free hayrides and pet friendly.
Apple Pageant: The Little Miss Apple Pageant for girls ages 4-8 from South Jersey are invited to sign up. The Pageant starts on Sunday at 2pm. This pageant is free to join, and all contestants receive prizes for taking part. One Queen and first to fourth runners selected. Tiaras, sashes, and gifts awarded to winners. This is a semi-formal to formal pageant with a theme of apple colors.
Other Details: Everything about the event has Family Fun at the core. This is a pet friendly event, free admission and parking is $5.00 a carload. Free apples for kids. All contests are free to enter. Vendors and Sponsors needed. Visit their website for event schedule, contest forms and general details at www.sjapplefest.com or call 856-765-0118. Part of the parking proceeds donated to local nonprofit.
Contact
B & K EnterprisesContact
Kathryn Wright
1-856-765-0118
bkenterprisenj.com
Cell phone: 856-265-6181
Kathryn Wright
1-856-765-0118
bkenterprisenj.com
Cell phone: 856-265-6181
Multimedia
Categories