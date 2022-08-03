James Sloan, a Candidate for Tennessee HR District 63, Pledges Protection of State Lands and Expansion of Green Spaces and State Recreational Areas
James Sloan, a candidate for Tennessee House of Representatives District 63, is pledging future legislative for protection of Tennessee state lands, expansion of green spaces, agricultural set aside from development, and expansion of state of Tennessee recreational areas if elected to the state House.
Franklin, TN, August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- James Sloan, a candidate for Tennessee House of Representatives District 63, is pledging future legislative for protection of Tennessee state lands, expansion of green spaces, agricultural set aside from development, and expansion of state of Tennessee recreational areas if elected to the state House.
“It appears to me that Tennessee is growing by leaps and bounds and while heavy development is being approved all across the state at a rate higher than most other areas of the country that we need to protect many areas of land from development and over-development before those lands are lost; particularly our agricultural farm lands, recreational areas, and green spaces,” explained James Sloan.
“I love our recreational areas, state parks, and quiet drives through our most pictorial areas of Tennessee and I use our current state green spaces regularly,” Sloan continued. “However, as I drive through our great state and particularly middle Tennessee, I am now seeing large areas of agricultural farm lands and hills being destroyed and cleared for dense commercial development which is very disturbing,” Sloan said concerning. “Areas which were set aside for agricultural farm area and green space are now having those protections removed to allow for them to be commercially developed to the detriment of people who live in those areas and who purchased farms or large spaces due to those former protections which are being removed and destroying the very purpose of why agricultural set asides were established in the first place,” said Sloan.
“Every voter and citizens that I have spoken with inside District 63 where I am running for State Legislature has complained about the over-development, noise, road congestion, and having 50 or so homes pop up in their back yards due to this development which appears to be out of control,” Sloan said disappointedly. “It also appears that public hearings seem to always be scheduled early in the afternoon or at other inconvenient times not allowing maximum input from the residents of these areas to have their concerns and voices heard,” Sloan continued.
“We must slow down the over-development, add mechanisms to minimize the impact on local residence when development is approved, and setup multiple public hearings to allow input from local residence going forward,” Sloan emphasized. “The voters think that their voices are not being heard on this issue and feel helpless in stopping over-development not in the best interest of the residence, local geographical area, or state and that legislation needs to be put forth better controlling how open lands are being used when these developments are approved and I will sponsor that legislation,” Sloan said. “We must preserve large portions of our state to be enjoyed by our children and future generation just like we have been able to enjoy throughout this great state in years past,” Sloan exclaimed.
Williamson County, Tennessee, has experienced a 35% population growth rate in the last decade with a 3.5% plus yearly growth rate expected annually far into the future. For the period 2016-2021, there were approximately 14,500 new home permits issued for Williamson County with year 2021 being the largest number of permits for new homes approved and reached a record high of 2,980.(1)
(1). https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/new-private-housing-structures-authorized-by-building-permits-for-williamson-county-tn-fed-data.html
James Sloan
615-788-6592
www.sloanfortn.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/james-sloan-054063241
