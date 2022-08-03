4West Lounge, Harlem's Premier LGBTQ+ Bar, Celebrates Its First Anniversary
4West Lounge has become Harlem’s premier LGBTQ+ bar lounge where “You can be You and Free.” 4West prides itself on hosting diverse, curated events for guests to connect, grow and be entertained. It is home for everyone - from creatives to corporate managers to stay-at-home entrepreneurs - where they can come together and have their social and entertainment needs met in an environment that is welcoming to all, regardless of skin color or orientation.
New York, NY, August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- During the height of the pandemic, when restaurants and bars in New York City were being crushed and Harlem in particular was reeling, Troy Berry and Brian Clark defied conventional wisdom and decided to create a black-owned LGBTQ+ bar/lounge and started the 4West concept in their apartment with no experience, but plentiful passion and determination. It proved to be a hit and on August 6, 2021 they opened their first commercial location on 127th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.
One year on and 4West Lounge has become Harlem’s premier LGBTQ+ bar lounge where, “You can be You and Free.” 4West prides itself on hosting diverse, curated events for guests to connect, grow and be entertained. It is home for everyone - from creatives to corporate managers to stay-at-home entrepreneurs - where they can come together and have their social and entertainment needs met in an environment that is welcoming to all, regardless of skin color or orientation.
Brian Clark, Co-Founder, said he was “Thrilled by the response 4West has received from both the LGBTQ+ community and the local West Harlem community since opening last year. Their support, love and acceptance as we grew our business has been key to our success.” Co-founder Troy Berry echoed this sentiment, adding that, “Our team, from manager to DJ to bar back, have all contributed hugely to our growth. We are particularly gratified to have achieved so much at a time when New York City bars in general and LGBTQ+ bars serving people of color have suffered devastating losses and closures.”
Chavis Aaron, Managing Partner, took on the responsibility of giving 4West a facelift; an inspiring endeavor that should shape the visuals for all to see and enjoy.
Please come and join them at 4West Lounge on August 6 at 9PM to celebrate their first anniversary. Open bar from 9-11PM. It’s an appreciation celebration.
Location:
303 W. 127th St.
NY, NY 10027
About 4West Lounge
In addition to 4West Lounge, 4West franchise recently opened NEXT by 4West (1838 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.). Our vision is to become a lifestyle brand that seeks to provide a stylish and entertaining sense of community and belonging. A concept that celebrates the common values we all share and embraces the differences that make each of us special. A vision that chooses to focus on what brings us together, rather than on what divides us. Our values include Acceptance, Tolerance, Love, Respect, Gratitude, Creativity, and Community. Our mission is to cement 4West’s position as the leading black owned LGBTQ+ destination in NYC and expand into other under-served gay communities by creating an inclusive lifestyle brand that focuses on celebrating what unites us as a community.
Media Inquiries:
Contact:
Brian Clark
brian@4wml.com
347-334-0699
303 West 127th Street
NY, New York 10027
https://www.instagram.com/4westloungeny/
One year on and 4West Lounge has become Harlem’s premier LGBTQ+ bar lounge where, “You can be You and Free.” 4West prides itself on hosting diverse, curated events for guests to connect, grow and be entertained. It is home for everyone - from creatives to corporate managers to stay-at-home entrepreneurs - where they can come together and have their social and entertainment needs met in an environment that is welcoming to all, regardless of skin color or orientation.
Brian Clark, Co-Founder, said he was “Thrilled by the response 4West has received from both the LGBTQ+ community and the local West Harlem community since opening last year. Their support, love and acceptance as we grew our business has been key to our success.” Co-founder Troy Berry echoed this sentiment, adding that, “Our team, from manager to DJ to bar back, have all contributed hugely to our growth. We are particularly gratified to have achieved so much at a time when New York City bars in general and LGBTQ+ bars serving people of color have suffered devastating losses and closures.”
Chavis Aaron, Managing Partner, took on the responsibility of giving 4West a facelift; an inspiring endeavor that should shape the visuals for all to see and enjoy.
Please come and join them at 4West Lounge on August 6 at 9PM to celebrate their first anniversary. Open bar from 9-11PM. It’s an appreciation celebration.
Location:
303 W. 127th St.
NY, NY 10027
About 4West Lounge
In addition to 4West Lounge, 4West franchise recently opened NEXT by 4West (1838 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.). Our vision is to become a lifestyle brand that seeks to provide a stylish and entertaining sense of community and belonging. A concept that celebrates the common values we all share and embraces the differences that make each of us special. A vision that chooses to focus on what brings us together, rather than on what divides us. Our values include Acceptance, Tolerance, Love, Respect, Gratitude, Creativity, and Community. Our mission is to cement 4West’s position as the leading black owned LGBTQ+ destination in NYC and expand into other under-served gay communities by creating an inclusive lifestyle brand that focuses on celebrating what unites us as a community.
Media Inquiries:
Contact:
Brian Clark
brian@4wml.com
347-334-0699
303 West 127th Street
NY, New York 10027
https://www.instagram.com/4westloungeny/
Contact
4WestLoungeContact
Chavis Aaron
404-368-0343
www.4westloungeny.splashthat.com
Chavis Aaron
404-368-0343
www.4westloungeny.splashthat.com
Categories