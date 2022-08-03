4West Lounge, Harlem's Premier LGBTQ+ Bar, Celebrates Its First Anniversary

4West Lounge has become Harlem’s premier LGBTQ+ bar lounge where “You can be You and Free.” 4West prides itself on hosting diverse, curated events for guests to connect, grow and be entertained. It is home for everyone - from creatives to corporate managers to stay-at-home entrepreneurs - where they can come together and have their social and entertainment needs met in an environment that is welcoming to all, regardless of skin color or orientation.