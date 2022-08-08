Showdigs Partners with Jack to Bring the First Human-Level Language AI to the SFR Market
Showdigs and Jack are partnering for a first-of-its-kind solution to offer on-demand showings and a self-serve customer experience for prospective renters.
Seattle, WA, August 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- It’s an exciting time in the PropTech and AI industries as two companies come together to disrupt the way prospective renters search and tour for a place to live. The integration between the two companies brings two industry-firsts together: Showdigs’ on-demand showing tool and Jack’s conversational AI technology.
Showdigs will feature Jack's conversational AI assistant on every property listing that uses their scheduling technology. The human-level language AI will allow prospective renters to get accurate and instant answers about the rental home, neighborhood, amenities, policies, and much more. It’s all done through a natural language interface powered by Jack’s advanced conversational AI technology.
Self-Showings meets Self-Service AI
Showdigs and Jack decided to partner to create a win-win situation for everyone involved — prospective renters will get the answers they need when they need them, and property owners and managers will be able to fill vacant homes and properties faster and more efficiently. This partnership is a real game-changer and has the potential to make renting a home more convenient than ever and, more importantly, as painless as possible.
"We are thrilled to partner with Showdigs, a pioneer in on-demand showings, to bring world class AI customer experience to the single-family rental market," said Izzy DiChiara, co-founder of Jack Automation Technologies, Inc.
Property Technology Fusion
You may wonder what this all means and the benefits to these industries. With Showdigs and Jack coming together, single-family rental showings have become more efficient and renter friendly than ever before. Technology is merging in a new and creative way to offer renters on-demand showings and information instantaneously on individual homes. Every prospective renter that starts a conversation with the AI assistant directly translates to time saved for property management teams.
“Showdigs is obsessed with finding ways to provide a unique, innovative tour experience for prospective renters. Our on-demand tour scheduling differentiated us in the beginning, and now in partnership with Jack, we can truly create a next-gen leasing process. Property managers will save hundreds of hours every week while offering prospective renters the best experience possible.” said Kobi Bensimon, founder and CEO of Showdigs.
About Showdigs
Founded in 2018 by PropTech veteran Kobi Bensimon, Showdigs is a one-of-a-kind leasing marketplace connecting and improving the lives of property managers, renters and real estate agents. The software enables today’s property managers to scale as well as simplify their business by outsourcing fieldwork and automating the listing to leasing process. At the same time, it provides prospective renters with a modern, on-demand rental hunting process, while helping licensed real estate agents sharpen their skills and supplement their income.
About Jack
Founded in 2017, Jack Automation Technologies, Inc. is an AI-as-a-Service built for Real Estate brands and PropTech service providers to deliver human-level language AI for property maintenance and leasing. Providing product-ready APIs and vertically pre-trained models for SFR, Multifamily, and Build-to-Rent, delivering immediate value from day one.
Contact
Izzy DiChiara
408-675-8490
api.247jack.com
