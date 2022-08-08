Introducing First Fidelity Guarantee, a Financial Services Firm Proficient in CD Brokerage, IRA and Money Market Accounts
Florence, KY, August 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- First Fidelity Guarantee is a certificate of deposit brokerage firm that is proficient in the business of placing deposits or facilitating the placement of deposits of third parties with FDIC insured depository institutions.
Simplified for the layman, a brokered CD is a certificate of deposit that’s offered through a brokerage but issued by a bank. Since they’re issued by a bank, brokered CDs can be FDIC-insured just like other CDs. The standard insurance coverage limit of up to $250,000 per depositor, per account ownership type, per financial institution, applies. That protection is available to anyone whose brokerage partner with an FDIC-insured bank.
Brokered CDs can earn interest just like other CDs. This can be a fixed interest rate that applies for the entire CD term. But one may earn a higher yield from a brokered CD than one would a regular CD.
First Fidelity Guarantee takes the security of its bank CDs with the utmost importance. This is why the brokerage firm utilizes only federally insured and guaranteed Bank CDs. The security of a Bank CD purchased through First Fidelity Guarantee is the same as a CD purchased directly because the CD is "directly" with a bank. "We have many banking partners throughout the USA and only work with Banks that are FDIC insured and willing to pay above average yields on deposits for our private clients,” declared an executive of the company.
For clients worried about service fees, First Fidelity Guarantee does not charge any administration or consulting fees for its services to its private clients. The firm is paid directly by the institution for helping them open new deposit accounts, so they will never take a fee from their clients deposit as 100% of the deposit will earn interest.
First Fidelity Guarantee is adroit at opening individual retirement account (IRA), a savings account with tax advantages that individuals can open to save and invest in the long term. An IRA is designed to encourage people to save for retirement. Anyone who has earned income can open an IRA and enjoy the tax benefits that these accounts offer.
Additionally, First Fidelity Guarantee is proficient in opening money market accounts for its clients. The term money market account (MMA) refers to an interest-bearing account at a bank or credit union. Sometimes referred to as money market deposit accounts (MMDA), money market accounts have some features that are not found in other types of accounts.
Most money market accounts pay a higher interest rate than regular (passbook) savings accounts and often include check-writing and debit card privileges. They may also come with restrictions that make them less flexible than a regular checking account. They are important for calculating tangible net worth.
First Fidelity Guarantee operates on the business principles and core beliefs of honesty, professionalism, industry knowledge, flexibility and on-time availability. In its commitment to excel as leaders in the financial services sector, First Fidelity Guarantee has undergone some positive changes within the company over the past few months. Today, they can proudly say they are the quintessential blend of speed and quality services.
This quality service has seen the company’s services elicit rave reviews from its clients. According to a satisfied client, Darla G Fort. Thomas, Ky: “I am absolutely delighted with the services of First Fidelity Guarantee. It is really refreshing to work with a financial firm who is truly interested in their client’s needs, circumstances and preferences. What really impressed me was the way First Fidelity Guarantee took the time to get a feeling for where I was at, the company’s depth of knowledge, lateral thinking and their common sense approach. The company’s professional, ethical and caring demeanour elicits my trust and respect and I gladly recommend their services whenever possible.”
