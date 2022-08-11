SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation for Kistler Vineyards - Sonoma County Winery Captures the Sun and Saves
Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, recently completed the installation of 248 kW DC of solar electric power at Kistler Vineyards in Sebastopol, Sonoma County. Kistler Vineyard will cut their electricity costs by over $67,000 annually and reduce their dependency on non-renewable energy sources. Their carbon footprint will be lowered substantially, benefitting their surrounding communities and their bottom line.
Novato, CA, August 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The solar power installation consists of two separate systems. The larger of the two is 194.92 kW and roof mounted on the Kistler’s main building, which will power the winery’s office and business operations. With 443 high-efficiency solar panels, the system is expected to provide over 246,000 kWh of clean, green energy every year and any excess power generated flows back into the local utility system reducing the strain on the local power grid.
A second solar system, at 52.8 kW, powers the tasting room and one of the Ag pumps and is ground mounted on a hillside below the tasting room patio. Consisting of 120 solar panels it will provide almost 81,000 kWh of renewable solar energy annually. With a 25-year performance warranty and 40+ year design life on the major system components, this system will be saving Kistler thousands for decades to come.
The annual clean energy production of 327,133 kWh from the combined solar systems will offset nearly 232 metric tons of carbon dioxide that would otherwise be emitted by fossil-fuel based utility power. This impact is equivalent to removing air pollution produced by over 575,458 miles of driving annually or the pollutants removed by 274 acres of trees.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 8,500 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com
About Kistler Vineyards
Founded in 1978, Kistler Vineyards is a small, family-owned and operated winery specializing in the production of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Their eleven single vineyard Chardonnays and 2 single vineyard Pinot Noirs are from vineyards in Sonoma Coast, Russian River, Sonoma Valley and on over to Carneros in Napa.
