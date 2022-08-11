SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation for Kistler Vineyards - Sonoma County Winery Captures the Sun and Saves

Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, recently completed the installation of 248 kW DC of solar electric power at Kistler Vineyards in Sebastopol, Sonoma County. Kistler Vineyard will cut their electricity costs by over $67,000 annually and reduce their dependency on non-renewable energy sources. Their carbon footprint will be lowered substantially, benefitting their surrounding communities and their bottom line.