KMC Controls® Releases New, Adaptable Airflow Measurement System

KMC Controls® has debuted their new KMC Conquest™ Airflow Measurement System (AFMS), a more adaptable and accurate way to measure buildings’ air intake than traditional technologies. In contrast to traditional technologies for measuring airflow, KMC Controls’ new AFMS can be installed on nearly any type of ventilation system and is not impacted by the weather, low air velocities, temperature, ductwork bends, turbulent airflow, or any other traditional pitfalls.