KMC Controls® Releases New, Adaptable Airflow Measurement System
KMC Controls® has debuted their new KMC Conquest™ Airflow Measurement System (AFMS), a more adaptable and accurate way to measure buildings’ air intake than traditional technologies. In contrast to traditional technologies for measuring airflow, KMC Controls’ new AFMS can be installed on nearly any type of ventilation system and is not impacted by the weather, low air velocities, temperature, ductwork bends, turbulent airflow, or any other traditional pitfalls.
New Paris, IN, August 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- KMC Controls®, an innovator in the building automation and controls industry, has debuted their new KMC Conquest™ Airflow Measurement System (AFMS), a more adaptable and accurate way to measure buildings’ air intake, a key factor for occupants’ health and cognitive function.
In contrast to traditional technologies for measuring airflow, KMC Controls’ new AFMS can be installed on nearly any type of ventilation system. Installing the AFMS is typically faster and requires less maintenance over its lifespan than traditional technology, making the AFMS less expensive to install and maintain.
Unlike traditional technologies, KMC Controls’ AFMS consistently obtains airflow measurements that closely match American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Standard 111, which is commonly used in testing and balancing air intake in buildings. The method described in the standard is also approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).
The secret behind KMC Controls’ innovative technology is the method that their AFMS uses to measure air intake. Rather than using an old, outdated approach, the KMC Conquest AFMS uses a brand-new, patent- pending way to measure airflow called the characterized damper method.
The characterized damper method calculates the outside air intake using a temperature ratio equation found in ASHRAE Standard 111. KMC’s AFMS automatically combines those calculations with measurements from additional sensors to learn the outside air intake of the building equipment.
In contrast, traditional airflow measurement methods use either differential pressure sensors, thermal dispersion sensors, or fixed outside air inlets combined with pressure sensors. Each of these methods has limitations, which do not impact KMC’s new AFMS.
To measure accurately, differential pressure and thermal dispersion sensors must be installed near an outside air damper with a specific length of straight ductwork leading to the sensors. However, many buildings have ductless outside air systems, or ductwork with bends and other airflow restrictions.
Fixed outside air inlets with pressure sensors can be installed on ductless systems, but the inlets often require expensive modifications to the existing system and may not fit all equipment types. Also, barometric pressure drops during storms can reduce the accuracy of fixed inlet systems.
Additionally, both differential pressure sensors and fixed inlet systems become less accurate when measuring low rates of air intake.
Thermal dispersion sensors measure low intake rates accurately. However, dirt, dust, feathers, cobwebs, or animal waste limit the accuracy of these sensors, which require regular maintenance.
KMC Controls’ AFMS technology is not subject these limitations. The system does not need straight ductwork or filtered air for accurate measurement and the sensors are installed where outside air has already been filtered and flow has stabilized.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to bring airflow measurement into a wider range of building equipment, such as rooftop units and unit ventilators, which are common in schools and commercial buildings,” said Erich Kreuter, Vice President of Product Development at KMC Controls. “These buildings traditionally have limited options, so we developed our technology to address their needs. We feel it’s important to verify proper operation of ventilation in these types of buildings to ensure occupant comfort and safety.”
For more information on the innovative solutions from the Building Geniuses® at KMC Controls, visit www.kmccontrols.com.
Jason Mills
574-831-8196
https://www.kmccontrols.com
