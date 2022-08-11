STN, Inc. Recognized in Top 100 on the 2022 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List
CRN® Pays Tribute to Leading IT Solution Providers for Exceptional Sales Performance
Pleasanton, CA, August 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- STN, Inc., announced today that it has earned a prestigious spot on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, published annually by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®. STN finished in the Top 100, landing in 98th place. The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth—driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how and services prowess. CRN measures companies’ growth over the previous two years.
To maintain consistent growth within the highly competitive and rapidly evolving IT industry, solution providers need to constantly adapt to keep ahead of the constantly changing market. CRN’s Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges companies that have crossed this lofty threshold and demonstrated an ongoing dedication toward success and innovation.
“STN has worked diligently to ensure our customers and partners receive the utmost care and attention. We have worked with partners and distributors to establish strong communication channels, strategic teaming, and development of opportunities. Our commitment to our customers, teams, and partners drives us forward and allows us to navigate during these unprecedented times. We are looking forward to another successful year,” Sabur Mian, CEO STN, Inc.
“Despite the near-constant disruptions and unforeseen challenges today’s IT companies face, they must still be ready to adapt and change at a moment’s notice. With the CRN 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, we honor those IT solution providers that have managed to thrive in an industry where stability is often a luxury,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The companies that earned spots on this year’s list represent the very best in business acumen and strategy, inspiring fellow industry members and proving that with perseverance, meaningful growth is attainable in even the most chaotic business climates. On behalf of CRN and The Channel Company, I wish a heartfelt congratulations and continued success to all companies featured on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list.”
A sampling of the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.
About STN, Inc.
STN is an end-to-end solution provider, Managed Services, and Value-Added Reseller. With a customer-first attitude, STN works through strategically partnering with customers and vendor partners, innovating how we build solutions and solve problems. STN provides top tier consulting through vendor agnostic lenses, ensuring our customers receive the technology, security, and solutions that are right for their business and IT needs. Innovation is at the heart of how we approach our solutions. The STN company mantra mandates every person to innovate in their respective field, even if it means making coffee in the break room better.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
